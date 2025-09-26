By now it is painfully obvious that BigPharma is unable to produce a single high quality random control trial (RTC) with placebo control that establishes a single vaccine as safe, effective and necessary; in other words, all of depopulation injections are dangerous and must be avoided…

…which brings us to today’s bombshell breaking news:

It’s literally coming true… RFK Jr is intentionally setting up a “Litigation Enterprise” to create a TIDAL WAVE of lawsuits from the parents of children with Autism. In turn, this will drive many vaccine manufacturers out of the market! https://rumble.com/v6vdcd9-rfk-jrs-fall-report-is-going-to-show-a-link-between-aluminum-in-childhood-v.html Source

Referring back to the Tylenol press conference…

…it appears that leveraging this dangerous drug as a gateway to go after the entire vaccine complex may in retrospect be a clever angle.

HOLEE SHIZZLES 🚨 BREAKING: Internal Records show Johnson & Johnson Tylenol Maker Privately Admitted Evidence Was Getting ‘Heavy’ For Autism Risk In 2018, and doctors were warning J&J as early as 2008 • According to the DCNF report, J&J’s Janssen division (its pharmaceutical arm) began fielding queries from consumers and doctors about a potential acetaminophen-autism link as early as 2008. Key highlights from the emails: - 2008: J&J’s Office of Consumer Medical Safety Lead, Andre Mann, received a physician’s letter raising concerns. He wrote internally: “Not much choice but to consider this a safety signal that needs to be evaluated.” - 2012: Leslie Shur, head of J&J’s post-market drug safety monitoring, got an alert from a worried father about the risks. A colleague flagged it as urgent “in case this goes to press.” - 2018: Rachel Weinstein, U.S. director of epidemiology for Janssen, emailed colleagues: “The weight of the EVIDENCE is starting to feel heavy to me” regarding associations between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders like AUTISM. These weren’t just casual notes—J&J was ACTIVELY MONITORING studies and parent reports but FAILED to publicly disclose them. The company spun off its consumer health unit (including Tylenol) to Kenvue in 2023, shifting liabilities. This revelation is fueling lawsuits: A multi-district litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court is probing whether manufacturers failed to warn about risks RIGHT NOW. Source

BigPharma is gargantuan criminal enterprise working on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers.

And since RFK Jr. pulled the mercury and aluminum from various vaccines, which we known triggers for the very fevers that Tylenol was handed out for like candies, and since we know that Tylenol can be toxic to newborns because their livers are still immature, given that the detox enzymes that adults use to break down this unsafe drug aren’t yet developed, the newborns rely on backup pathways that become overwhelmed after being poisoned by the vaccines; therefore, Tylenol turns into a toxin to their liver cells, leading to permanent liver injury, which then leaves the child unable to chelate the other toxins moving forward, and thus they may experience the perfect autism storms.

In other words, if a child has a reaction to the vaccines, and can expel the toxins that is a wholly different situation versus a child that due to Tylenol damage is unable to defend against this toxic vaccines onslaught.

Going after Tylenol first removes the secondary cause and amplifier of the vaccine-induced-cytokine storm, which reduces autism outcomes as a function of the child having a better chance of recovering from said vaccine adverse reaction(s).

In summary:

IF RFK Jr. remains this “unabashed antivaxxer,” then all of these poisonous shots will soon be pulled from the market as the lawsuits become untenable for BigPharma’s already compromised bottom line.

Do NOT comply.

