2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
4h

Yep. Jenna McCarthy of Jennaside wrote about this a few weeks ago. I've been following this line of thinking since well before the internet. Whether one agrees or disagrees, there's this thing called lawfare (ask DJT about it). You can't outspend a government that will likely want to make an example of you. Even if you win your case, you end up broke unless you have nearly unlimited resources (and even then, it will cost you a fortune). Just saying.

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LAE's avatar
LAE
3h

Happy 250 🇺🇸 Years of willing slavery to the tax code. /s

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