Olde Edo
2h

Many thanks for compiling this information. I live in Japan, where so many people are still uninformed due to the lack of access to "alt-news" sources in Japanese language, so I will certainly share this information with them as widely as possible.

Dean B
2h

(2030) So much is focused around this year. By 2030 we will own nothing and be happy or else. Meat will be a treat and not a staple for our health and to combat climate change. It's UN Agenda 2030. There is enough proof that these shots are toxic and it's time for mass arrests now. Get all of them from those who parroted trust the science to Bill Gates who bragged about his 1000% return on investments in vaccines. We got so many things working against us it seems. Chemtrails is supposedly a conspiracy theory yet it's happening. Then read your food ingredient labels that say contains Bioengineered food ingredient(s) to the fluoride in the water as well as plastics. One wise lady pointed out that we wear petroleum through our clothing that's polyester or the quick dry Anti wicking clothes that are a favorite among athletes.

