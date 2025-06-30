As this Substack has been extensively reporting, ever since the modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, children and even infants have increasingly been succumbing to ailments that they historically were never at risk for…

…and now we have yet another coverup by the usual bioterror eugenicist suspects.

But first, let us look at how it all started, and how it’s going as per the CIA’s Mockingbird MSM:

We know that heart risks as a function of C19 “vaccine” adverse events have been exploding; in fact, in a research study published last June entitled, Long-lasting, biochemically modified mRNA, and its frameshifted recombinant spike proteins in human tissues and circulation after COVID-19 vaccination, we discovered the following:

In reality, clinical studies now report that modified SARS-CoV-2 mRNA routinely persist up to a month from injection and can be detected in cardiac and skeletal muscle at sites of inflammation and fibrosis, while the recombinant spike protein may persist a little over half a year in blood. Vaccination with 1-methylΨ (pseudouridine enriched) mRNA can elicit cellular immunity to peptide antigens produced by +1 ribosomal frameshifting in major histocompatibility complex-diverse people.

The research study went on to elaborate on the gene altering “vaccine” and its cardiac repercussions:

LATENT SPIKE PROTEIN'S HARM ON THE CARDIAC FUNCTION Not only may the injected mRNA molecules in vaccines persist for months, but also their recombinant spike protein products can remain in circulation for up to a little over half a year (187 days).5 This fact deserves a careful look due to potential direct cardiotoxicity. Reports show a comparable rate of mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis after the second dose of the mRNA vaccine in 8 to 27 cases per 100 000 male individuals with that of 59 to 64 cases following SARS-CoV-2 infection (between 12 and 29 years of age).32 A study including 303 nonvaccinated and 700 vaccinated patients showed that vaccinated patients had overall higher myocardial 18F-deoxyglucose (FDG) uptake, an indicator of severe cardiac muscle metabolic insufficiency typically as a result of ischemia, regardless of sex or age. Furthermore, severely increased myocardial 18F-FDG uptake was observed in patients imaged after their second vaccination with increased ipsilateral axillary lymph node uptake when compared with nonvaccinated patients.33 Important outcomes of these studies are (A) the highly significant increase (p < 0.001; one occurrence by chance within a 1000-case cohort) in heart muscle standard deoxyglucose uptake value (SUV) by about 40% on average, and (B) increased glucose uptake was detected in non-symptomatic mRNA injected individuals up to half a year (180 days) after last injection. The latter finding indicates that not only do mRNA vaccinations cause asymptomatic myocardial inflammation, but the effect continues long after vaccination at 6 months later without apparent clinical symptoms.34 The increasing number of clinically challenging cases of cardiovascular complications with obscure pathologies in modified mRNA injected individuals35-39 clearly indicates the need to address mechanisms and counter actions to improve outcomes with the imminent suspension of such injections.40

We now know that the injected mRNA molecules in the C19 “vaccines” persist indefinitely, with permanent integration of the deliberately “contaminated” SV40 promotor sequences into the injected recipient’s DNA…

…so it comes as little surprise then that the criminally captured FDA is allowing Pfizer to delay fessing up to the horrifying truth as it pertains to the persisting heart damage these poisonous gene modifying injections are wreaking on the children; to wit:

by Frank Bergman

Pfizer has delayed a major study into the risks of heart damage in children who received the company’s Covid mRNA “vaccines,” pushing the probe back until for another five years.

The delays mean that the results of the study won’t be known until ten years after the injections were first rolled out for public use.

The Pfizer-sponsored clinical trial assessing long-term myocarditis outcomes in youth following Covid mRNA “vaccination” is now expected to be completed by November 2030.

As Slay News has previously reported, Myocarditis is a “silent killer” at the center of the sudden deaths crisis that emerged after the Covid injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

The condition reduces heart function, causing strokes, blood clots, cardiac arrest, or even sudden death.

Myocarditis is described by cardiologists as a “silent killer” as it’s often symptomless, leaving many sufferers unaware that they have it until they suffer a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest, when it’s too late.

According to the CDC, myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The study, listed as NCT05295290 on ClinicalTrials.gov, was originally expected to conclude in 2025.

The delay has drawn scrutiny from public health advocates and vaccine safety critics.

The Phase 4 observational study began enrollment in 2022 and is being conducted at 32 pediatric hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

It is designed to follow approximately 300 participants under age 21 who developed myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

A comparison group of 100 individuals who developed myocarditis after COVID-19 infection or MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) will also be studied.

According to the ClinicalTrials.gov listing, the study aims to assess cardiac function through cardiac MRI, ECGs, echocardiograms, and quality-of-life measurements.

Participants will be followed for up to five years from the onset of their myocarditis.

As of June 2025, no outcome data have been posted publicly, although the study remains active and continues to recruit participants.

The updated completion date was added to the trial record this month.

Critics have noted that the original vaccine trials were conducted and completed within months, while this follow-up safety study will span nearly a decade.

Public comments and analysts on platforms such as Substack have expressed concern about the slow pace of data collection and reporting.

The study’s relatively small sample size and non-randomized design have also been raised as limitations.

Pfizer’s trial listing indicates that individual participant data may be made available on request, but no interim results have been shared to date.

The study is sponsored by Pfizer in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), under the broader oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the listing, the trial is “open-label” and categorized as “low-intervention.”

The study’s stated goal is to provide clarity on the long-term cardiac outcomes following post-vaccine myocarditis in children and adolescents, a deadly adverse event particularly affecting young males.

Federal health agencies have emphasized the importance of ongoing post-marketing surveillance.

No public comments from Pfizer or FDA officials have been included in the trial listing or subsequent updates.

As of now, the Pfizer injections remain approved and recommended in some jurisdictions for pediatric use.

The trial’s new timeline has prompted renewed calls for greater transparency and interim safety updates.

It comes as families and physicians continue to weigh evolving risks and benefits in the context of adolescent Covid “vaccination.”

Critics, including the Australian Substack PharmaFiles by Aussie17, note that Pfizer completed its original mRNA “vaccine” trial in less than a year.

However, the company now requires nearly ten years to finalize a study assessing a known risk.

The delay raises questions about interim findings.

The extension from 2025 to 2030 may delay public health guidance or compensation claims.

Pfizer is delaying the inevitable, and now that so much damage has been inflicted on the “vaccinated,” with irreversible genetic alterations and potentially permanent endogenous production of spike proteins, what we are witnessing is the proverbial ticking time bomb for heart attacks, strokes, turbo cancers, premature Alzheimer’s Disease, and so on and so forth not just for those historically at risk demographics, but for children and even infants.

And just to make the point that the C19 “vaccine” fallout is not only far from over, but is actually accelerating en route to mass die-offs of all highly “vaccinated” populations:

The entire vaccine program is a NWO globopedo depopulation program, with some of these injections being slow kill bioweapons, and others being faster kill bioweapons.

Avoid any and all vaccines.

Protect yourselves with spike protein attenuating and anticancer nutraceutical products like VIR-X as well as Ivermectin, and other lifesaving compounds.

Do NOT comply.

