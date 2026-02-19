As MAGA continues to subvert the burgeoning MAHA movement…

...the Sunshine State continues to pleasantly surprise America by keeping true MAHA, natural rights, and Constitutional law alive and well thanks to medical freedom heroes like Florida’s surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo:

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: The Surgeon General of Florida just announced ALL VACCINE MANDATES IN FLORIDA will be ENDED, and the room erupted.



All. Not just COVID. ALL.



JOSEPH LADAPO: “Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell YOU what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body? I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and God.”



“Pretty much every state has them. It’s WRONG.”



Promises made, promises kept:

And Florida also continues to lead the way in real cancer research and treatment as per last year’s article which is being reposting again just to drive home the point of how cutting edge this state has become:

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis Announces $60 Million in Cancer Innovation Funding for Repurposed Generics like Ivermectin 🚨

For many years now this Substack has been sharing an inexpensive repurposed drug protocol that represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, and now not only have many oncologists started to also incorporate this treatment strategy, but the first lady of Florida Casey DeSantis is also targeting these miraculous compounds; to wit:

As the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic continues to explode…

…we know that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are driving all of these adverse events resulting in unprecedented excess mortality well after the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic…

…but there is hope for the broad range of adverse events plaguing all highly “vaccinated” nations, with the likes of this Substack crowd sourcing innumerable subscriber success stories over the years…

…and we also know that Ivermectin even attenuates and possibly reverses genetic integration of the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences that were deliberately added to these depopulation injections…

…which is precisely why doctors like Joseph Ladapo are acutely aware of how vital it is to slow down this burgeoning turbo cancer mass die-off…

…except that the most innovative and successful cancer cure has been written about extensively by this Substack ever since the C19 “vaccine” rollout, with the following treatment approach not only having a remission success rate of around 85% (versus the top oncologist’s remission rate of a mere 15% at best), but also treating Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:

The Medical-Industrial Complex along with their BigPharma coconspirators and various “expert” assets and oncology useful idiots do NOT want you to know about this disease cure-all protocol.

Do NOT comply.





