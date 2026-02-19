2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shirley D Evans's avatar
Shirley D Evans
23m

Whoop Whoop!!!! 🥳🤩

Reply
Share
1 reply
Armed patriot's avatar
Armed patriot
22m

We heard this many times before.....

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture