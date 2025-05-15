2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
10h

Go RFK GO GET EM!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Purple Piller's avatar
The Purple Piller
10hEdited

Florida joins Utah in BANNING fluoride from public water supply:

https://www.naturalhealth365.com/breaking-florida-joins-utah-in-banning-fluoride-from-public-water-supply.html

FDA moves to take kids' prescription fluoride tablets off the market:

https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/article_af132934-fc61-491f-a1ae-f7f1126a70f2.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture