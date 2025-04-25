MAHA RISING: RFK Jr. "LEGALLY" Removing Toxic Dyes And Additives From Food
There have been many recent MAHA developments to celebrate…
Given that the slow poisoning of America with toxic processed foods has only been accelerating alongside the never-ending and ever-expanding bioweapon depopulation vaccines, the following health-milestone-in-the-making with the legal banning of all of the various exceedingly dangerous food additives and dyes that most other Western nations have banned long ago can’t come soon enough; to wit:
Listen to what RFK Jr is saying and how he’s saying it…
We’re going to get rid of the food dyes, and one by one we will get rid of every other bad additive we can “Legally” get rid of — The word “Legally” is key..
He’s basically saying he’s starting from scratch trying to establish real studies to legally do what he needs to do, but there are so many existing conflicts of interest between FDA and the food industry, but he’s in the process of eliminating.
RFK JR, I believe is doing all he can right now. Have faith.
One by one get rid of all the food additive poisons concurrent with every single one of the vaccines, and commence with the mass arrests of these various criminals that have been destroying America for far too long.
As I see my many DC metro area neighbors who are shocked to lose their FDA, HHS and NIH careers, I am wondering if they will eventually be glad to be already gone when the hammer comes down. I see no way to prosecute every single one of those who sat by, knowingly allowing all of this, and said and did nothing. So yes, get rid of the newcomers first. But there are plenty who are willingly complicit or are so compartmentalized, that they have no idea what useful idiots they are. I really hope to see some prosecutions. People are not awake enough yet.
You have been critical of RFK Jr., but let us all realize that he is fighting against 70 or more years of corruption, infiltration and control of our gov. "health" agencies by Big Pharma and Big Vax. He is doing his job. It will be at least 6 months from now before we start to see big news results, though some of it s happening now. We must be patient. He is the perfect man for the jobs, knows their tricks and proceeds accordingly.
And, oh yes, he will also be the next President of the United States.