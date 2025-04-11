Over just the last few days there have been a series of massively important MAHA announcements that may very well transform America’s health, as well as the entire medical landscape.

As secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr. has to date made some incredibly important moves against the Medical-Intelligence-Industrial Complex…

…and while Kennedy is guilty of a particularly critical misstep recently by flip-flopping on the unsafe, ineffective and autism-causing poison MMR vaccines…

…he may just be setting up to flip-flop again and for the very last time on all vaccines come September; to wit:

Winning indeed:

As a reminder, there is not a single vaccine that should ever be administered, with all of them being incredibly harmful; in other words, all risk and zero reward:

Some additional color — not that we require even a scintilla of more irrefutable evidence — on this entire pernicious slow kill injection program:

Any rigorously honest investigation by Kennedy and his HHS team will result in a full-scale recommendation to avoid any and all of these deadly injections for all alleged diseases across all age groups.

In terms of the IQ-lowering carcinogenic neurotoxin that has been deliberately and criminally added to America’s municipal water supplies, the following is long overdue:

RFK Jr. and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin are working to get fluoride out of public water systems. “I’m working with Lee Zeldin to re-assess the fluoride rules based upon the August release by the National Toxicity Program that shows a direct inverse correlation between exposure to fluoride and IQ loss, particularly in children.” “Lee and I were in Utah this week to announce that Utah became the first state in the country to ban supplemental fluoride.” @epaleezeldin Source

During the #BeagleGate scandal, it was learned that sociopaths like Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci love to needlessly experiment, more at torture, innocent creatures…

In this horror-show “research,” also funded with theft via “income” taxes, it was learned that Fauci’s ‘dog experiments’ involved beagles with their heads trapped in containers eaten alive by voracious sandflies, producing exactly what kind of ‘important medical data?’

These cruel and utterly unnecessary “experiments” were brought to us by the very same “Safe and Effective” bioterrorist eugenicists that foisted the “free” (i.e. more theft via “income” taxes) Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on humanity, which is why the following MAHA development is so exceptionally gratifying:

On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death. Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities: Individuals Named in the Referral Requests: Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania Combined List of Alleged Crimes Across Both States: Murder

Involuntary Manslaughter

Negligent Homicide

Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

Kidnapping

Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

Operating a Corrupt Organization

Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

Terrorism At the time of the release, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states. The legal teams and victims involved assert that accountability must come through state or local prosecution, given the lack of federal action. These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of families who lost loved ones and were denied proper care during the pandemic. Source

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

