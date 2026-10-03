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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 3

How about genocide marketing. Humanity has become lab rats for RNA technology and the march goes on and DC does not give a hoot!

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
Oct 3

Not only did they know, the harms were intentionally engineered in! You think those ppl didn't know SV40 causes cancer?

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