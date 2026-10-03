Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday announced a lawsuit against Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla over the gene altering PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

“Weeks ago we learned Fauci and the biomedical state knew the COVID jabs were dangerous, but hid it from us,” Uthmeier wrote on X.

“While that investigation continues, today we sued Pfizer for deceptively marketing the products as safe—making billions—while pregnant women were miscarrying their babies and teenagers were having heart attacks,” Uthmeier added.

“Pfizer told Florida families that mass vaccination with their mRNA COVID vaccine was necessary to stop the spread and that there were no material safety risks. CEO Albert Bourla said if you didn’t take it, you were putting the people you love the most at risk. He called people who ask questions criminals.”

“In January 2023, after billions of doses, he said Pfizer had not seen a single safety signal. They spent $10 billion on advertising. They brought in more than $80 billion from the vaccine alone. What they didn’t say, that they knew about myocarditis in teenagers and young adults. They had reports of thousands of adverse events, including stroke and death. And they had reason to know the shot posed risks to pregnant women and unborn babies in the first trimester,” Uthmeier continued.

Weeks ago we learned Fauci and the biomedical state knew the COVID jabs were dangerous but hid it from us.



While that investigation continues, today we sued Pfizer for deceptively marketing the products as safe—making billions—while pregnant women were miscarrying their babies and teenagers were having heart attacks. Source

Except that Florida and its AG knew for years about the deadly “vaccines” and Remdisivir, which is still somehow not banned in the Sunshine State, but we digress.

The lawsuit posits that Pfizer had negotiated with the federal government to limit transparency and oversight during the “vaccine’s” miraculously rapid development using experimental mRNA technology.

The complaint states that Pfizer recognized the public’s desperation during the scamdemic and used it as an opportunity for profits, knowing that widespread “vaccine” uptake was vital to securing those windfall gains.

The case is now moving forward in court, but, sadly, the AG’s office will never follow the IP trail straight to the Intelligence-Industrial Complex patent owners in the DoD, DARPA and the Pentagon along with their CIA coconspirators as well as the likes of Bill Gates, the UN, WHO, WEF, FDA, CDC, et al. who were the ones handling their BigPharma “vaccine” manufacturing assets.

Anyone paying attention knew for many years:

And yet to this very day Floridian kids as well as millions of American children with infection fatality rates (IFRs) of zero are still being poisoned with these murderous depopulation injections:

This PSYOP-19 coverup has lasted as long as the operation itself:

And despite all of this, Pfizer is still making all kinds of backroom deals to depopulate America:

Here is hoping against hope that the Florida AG at very least further exposes Pfizer and its sociopathic eugenicist veterinary CEO, but in reality it is highly doubtful that even a scintilla of actual justice will ever be realized.

Do NOT comply.

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