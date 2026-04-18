MAGA SUBVERTING MAHA: President Trump Nominates 'Queen Of Vaccine Mandates' To Lead The Centers For Disease Crimes (CDC)
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Another day, another complete betrayal of the MAHA movement by President Trump, with this latest disastrous CDC pick being one of the very worst public “servants” to date precisely because Dr. Erica Schwartz is literally a deranged vaccine Nazi that at that height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic led the national deployment and mandating of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”
Dr. Schwartz implemented military “vaccine” mandates and ordered Covid PCR tests knowing full well that they were only good for false positives such that ever more depopulation injections would be foisted on all service members.
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has announced he’ll be nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz, MD as his new Director of the CDC
Schwartz was reportedly recommended by HHS, and will be replacing Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was the Acting Director
Trump’s also appointing:
- Sean Slovenski as CDC Deputy Director/COO
- Dr. Jennifer Schuford, MD as CDC Deputy Director/CMO
- Dr. Sara Brenner, MD as Senior Counselor for Public Health to Secretary Kennedy
So, who exactly at HHS would recommend such an anti-MAHA and anti-science lunatic?
It is incredibly ironic that @realDonaldTrump would write that his pick to lead the CDC will “restore the GOLD STANDARD SCIENCE at the CDC, which was an absolute disaster focused on ‘mandates’ under Sleepy Joe,” when his pick is the QUEEN of mandating vaccines. She has, with threat and force, mandated almost every major vaccine on civilians and military members, including mandating injection of smallpox, anthrax, and flu vaccines into U.S. Forces, and disciplining those who refused.
The only thing she is likely to restore is the CDC to business as usual – cheerleading for industry instead of being a regulator over industry.
For sources, and more about her, see
It doesn’t get any worse for MAHA with this latest NWO globopedo eugenicist puppet being installed as head of the CDC.
As more and more Americans are rejecting all vaccines, especially the MAGA core, why would such an abominable choice be made?
Perhaps BigPharma shill and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ordered President Operation Warp Speed to make this abysmal pick?
Surely, RFK Jr. did not approve of this not-so-good doctor?
For many years Dr. Schwartz was mandating poisonous yet totally useless Anthrax vaccines on the Coast Guard and DOD:
Dr. Schwartz is a crazed vaccine zealot that as newly installed head of the CDC will continue to foist depopulation injections on all Americans, and when her Intelligence-Industrial Complex and BigPharma handlers order her to mandate another round of deadly gene altering “vaccines” for their forthcoming followup gain-of-function scamdemic, she will gladly oblige.
Please vote in today’s poll:
And when they finally do release their latest “emergency” plandemic, will they once again go after lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Doxycycline, making them next to impossible to source?
Because if this ‘Queen Of Vaccine Mandates’ and her masters have their way again, they will even go after vitamins that prevent viral replication if they possibly can.
Do NOT comply.
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Everyone who still believes RFK Jr is going to actually change anything at all that makes a profit should receive a t-shirt with a dead bear cub on it. Think about what this man thinks is funny. and remember him standing at attention behind Trump announcing the Stargate mRNA facilities. At best he is doing whatever Trump tells him to do. At worst, he is complicit. Either one means he is using the MAHA folks.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.