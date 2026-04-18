Another day, another complete betrayal of the MAHA movement by President Trump, with this latest disastrous CDC pick being one of the very worst public “servants” to date precisely because Dr. Erica Schwartz is literally a deranged vaccine Nazi that at that height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic led the national deployment and mandating of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Dr. Schwartz implemented military “vaccine” mandates and ordered Covid PCR tests knowing full well that they were only good for false positives such that ever more depopulation injections would be foisted on all service members.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has announced he’ll be nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz, MD as his new Director of the CDC



Schwartz was reportedly recommended by HHS, and will be replacing Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was the Acting Director



Trump’s also appointing:

- Sean Slovenski as CDC Deputy Director/COO

- Dr. Jennifer Schuford, MD as CDC Deputy Director/CMO

- Dr. Sara Brenner, MD as Senior Counselor for Public Health to Secretary Kennedy Source

So, who exactly at HHS would recommend such an anti-MAHA and anti-science lunatic?

It is incredibly ironic that @realDonaldTrump would write that his pick to lead the CDC will “restore the GOLD STANDARD SCIENCE at the CDC, which was an absolute disaster focused on ‘mandates’ under Sleepy Joe,” when his pick is the QUEEN of mandating vaccines. She has, with threat and force, mandated almost every major vaccine on civilians and military members, including mandating injection of smallpox, anthrax, and flu vaccines into U.S. Forces, and disciplining those who refused.



The only thing she is likely to restore is the CDC to business as usual – cheerleading for industry instead of being a regulator over industry.



For sources, and more about her, see Source

It doesn’t get any worse for MAHA with this latest NWO globopedo eugenicist puppet being installed as head of the CDC.

As more and more Americans are rejecting all vaccines, especially the MAGA core, why would such an abominable choice be made?

Perhaps BigPharma shill and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ordered President Operation Warp Speed to make this abysmal pick?

Surely, RFK Jr. did not approve of this not-so-good doctor?

For many years Dr. Schwartz was mandating poisonous yet totally useless Anthrax vaccines on the Coast Guard and DOD:

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Dr. Schwartz is a crazed vaccine zealot that as newly installed head of the CDC will continue to foist depopulation injections on all Americans, and when her Intelligence-Industrial Complex and BigPharma handlers order her to mandate another round of deadly gene altering “vaccines” for their forthcoming followup gain-of-function scamdemic, she will gladly oblige.

Please vote in today’s poll:

And when they finally do release their latest “emergency” plandemic, will they once again go after lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Doxycycline, making them next to impossible to source?

Because if this ‘Queen Of Vaccine Mandates’ and her masters have their way again, they will even go after vitamins that prevent viral replication if they possibly can.

Do NOT comply.

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