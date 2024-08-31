LIFESAVING LABOR DAY SALE: Summer COVID Surge Shows We May Have to Return to 2020 SCAMDEMIC Measures
Lockdowns and boosters incoming...
The powers that be are becoming increasingly desperate as we rapidly careen toward the presidential election. The current slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” uptake is approaching zero, and BigPharma’s stocks are cratering. The untenable debt supercycle and global financial markets are more super-fragile than ever. The doomsday clock has never been closer to midnight than right now.
Meanwhile, the genetically modified humans are suffering from VAIDS, and a scamdemic coverup for all of the surging “vaccine” adverse events is long overdue. With decimated immune systems and severe chronic inflammation due to the cytotoxic spike proteins (SP2) that the “vaccinated” and their reprogrammed DNA are endogenously producing non-stop, even the common cold is now a potentially life threatening condition.
According to an article from the Mockingbird MSM outlet The Hill entitled, Summer COVID surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures, the VAIDS epidemic is gaining full steam heading straight into the upcoming flu season; to wit:
As summer 2024 draws to a close, the U.S. finds itself once again grappling with a surge in COVID-19 infections.
With the majority of Americans “vaccinated,” we now have further proof that the “Safe and Effective” Modified mRNA poisons are anything but; in other words, we are only just getting started:
This wave has taken many people by surprise, particularly as the country has largely consigned the pandemic to the past. While public life has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic norms — something almost none of us would have believed in the summer of 2020 — the virus itself has not.
No vaccine injected into the shoulder could ever offer even a scintilla of protection for a respiratory disease, nor would it stop transmission, nor would it attenuate symptoms in the slightest; in fact, it is scientifically impossible to vaccinate against a flu season, or a gain of function “pandemic” at that. It is also impossible to vaccinate against a constantly mutating virus, since by the time the doses are distributed that viral strain is long gone.
Mutations of the virus continue to occur, and new variants are emerging, posing ongoing challenges to public health and safety. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024 and into early 2025, we need to take stock of where we are, understand the factors driving this resurgence and better anticipate how the pandemic might evolve.
The viral variant argument is just more of the same VAIDS coverup, and an absurdly false narrative that they are attempting to deploy in order to evolve their scamdemic followup.
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has disrupted summer travel plans, overwhelmed healthcare facilities in certain areas, and left many Americans dealing with the familiar symptoms of fever, cough and fatigue. The summer months, typically associated with lower respiratory virus activity, have instead seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 infections. Several factors contribute to this unexpected surge.
In other words, this is an especially bad Summer of VAIDS, and it will only get worse.
One factor is the high transmissibility of newer variants. The virus has continued to mutate, with certain variants displaying enhanced ability to spread, even among populations with high vaccination rates. While vaccines remain effective at preventing severe disease and death, breakthrough infections are becoming more common, especially as immunity from earlier vaccinations wanes.
The subversion of logic is one of key tools to the inversion of reality, which is precisely why “effective” is now so casually conflated with “breakthrough infections,” which requires the suspension of any and all critical thinking.
The only truthful admission in this entire article is, “immunity from earlier vaccinations wanes,” except that in this particular instance said immunity is code for immune systems, which are profoundly compromised as a direct function of these deadly “vaccines.”
Funny how the solution to “breakthrough infections” and surging summer COVID cases happens to be their exact same solutions for socialism and communism: we just need to do more of the same failed measures until it finally works, knowing full well that it will never ever work. In this case “works” means effective increased depopulation as a consequence of statist induced continued mass ritual bio-suicide behaviors, or suicide by democide.
Second, the widespread relaxation of public health measures has created an environment conducive to transmission. Mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings have all but disappeared. This return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread.
More MK Ultra masking, more arbitrary scientism social distancing and more boosters will keep us safe again, straight into never-ending 15 Minute City perma-lockdowns.
Finally, the pervasive sense of pandemic fatigue has led to a serious decline in vigilance. Many people, weary of the pandemic’s disruptions to their lives, have become markedly less cautious. This complacency, coupled with the underestimation of the virus’s ability to adapt, has allowed COVID-19 to regain a foothold.
Translation: scamdemic fatigue has led to a serious decline in the mass induced fear program. This complacency, coupled with the newfound estimation of the bioterrorist’s ability to adapt, means that blaming “breakthrough infections” on VAIDS may allow their PSYOP-19 scam to regain a foothold.
The requisite telegraphing of the upcoming followup crimes:
We can and should also expect periodic surges in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses typically thrive. These surges may not reach the levels seen during the height of the pandemic, but they could still cause significant disruption, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates or limited healthcare capacity. Localized outbreaks, driven by specific variants or super-spreader events, will likely become regular features of the landscape.
The fear must never be allowed to fully die down, and must be continually stoked. And yes, VAIDS is a super-spreader global event.
We all need to prepare for not only the possibility of continued disruptions but for another new normal that might be a little closer to 2020 than how we’ve recently been living. That means preparing for future waves and the long-term implications of a world in which COVID-19 remains a persistent, if manageable, threat.
They really are desperate for more lockdowns, which means mail-in voting and DEATHVAX™ boosters in their hoped for new, new normal; because we must all keep granny safe (as they murder her off by preventing early treatment en route to iatrocidal hospital protocols), or some such.
Which is precisely why VAIDS sufferers and "science-denying” refuseniks alike should take full advantage of this LABOR DAY SALE by stocking up on lifesaving products that, unlike the “vaccines,” actually work.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
This was very well written to say the least. Regarding the U.S.A., next step is to ‘jail Trump’ or worse. Luciferian’s cannot have him win the 2024 Presidential election because he is a threat to the Global Reset.
These same people are operating and have pretty much taken over Canada especially with their Young Global Leader’s being placed ion strategic positions such as our own Prime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Freeland. Many more, waiting in the wings when they need to do the ‘bait and switch’.
This is very sad to say as it is my Country. I don’t recognize it anymore at all. I am 74 yers of age and have seen a lot of things but the speed with which things are happening to bring Canada under the control of the U.N in the past 15 years or so years and especially the past 4 years is something I thought I would never witness and couldn’t even in my wildest thoughts think would ever happen in Canada and yet hear we are. Cities in Province’s getting million’s of Dollars to set up 15 minute cities already. They try and deny all this but I have see the amount that have been given to the Cities.
They are building Smart Malls and Smart Condominium’s with BIG SIGNS that say “SMART MALL” and people I talk to about this that is happening right before our own eyes and right in our very own neighbourhood’s just don’t seem to be able to see beyond the ‘smoke screen’…All is just fine in their eyes, everything will be right where we need it…Little do they know eventually they will not be able to leave their own little ‘places that have everything they need’. I just shake my head because they are so Propagandized and their minds blinded to reality and truth. It seems like they are just ‘sheep’ watching their own little ‘pen’s’ being built and just don’t realize that they will be stuck in that ‘small pen’ until their ‘Wolfe in Sheep’s Clothing’ let’s them out for a little while then back they go…
What they are trying to do in Canada now is to take over the ‘water’ and the ‘land masses’, which is coming or has already started in America as well. Amazing how everything is on FULL SPEED AHEAD since 2020. They have to crash the U.S Dollar, which the Brexit is all about and set up the CBDC…Cyber Polygon is about to happen as well, they have been doing this bit by bit, but the big one I believe is coming and coming soon..
I am sorry to say that their planned Convergence of all things they need to happen for their Global Reset is going to speed up by any means possible. They are no longer going to take 2 steps forward and 1 step back as they have for many years. They now, are not about to take a step back but only to go full speed ahead and anyone who tries in anyway, to get into their way WILL BE removed,. They always tell us what they are about to do even before they do it. Amazing really, yet people don’t seem to hear their true objective.
I also believe that these Bio-Weapon’s are just the beginning and they have no plans to stop pushing them, after all they must bring the population down to a more manageable number as they have been saying for many many years.
Then they proceed on to Human 2.0, just like Klaus and Harari said they were planning. I pray that more people wake up and come to their senses. Time is short and what is coming isn’t going to be nice.
🔥 Bill Maher destroys Big Pharma in his Friday night monologue, accusing them of being no better than “street” drug dealers.
“It's what always happens with Western medicine—the insistence on pretending that their respectable drugs aren't the same as street drugs. But they are. One is paid by insurance and gets you into rehab. One isn't, and you go to jail. But oxy is heroin, Adderall is meth, and Ritalin is cocaine for kids.”
👉 This is yet ANOTHER very clear example of White Hat narrative deployment and should serve to show just how much control we have.
👉 👉 Do you think it’s a coincidence that Maher is delivering this message just a week after RFK Jr teams l up with Trump and launches the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign?
👉👉👉 Do you really think that Maher, a Cabal leftist, who’s show airs on Cabal-ridden HBO (now rebranded as Max) would EVER be allowed to expose such truths if the bad guys still had control??
5th Generation Warfare
And we ARE winning.
