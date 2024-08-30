The dark technocratic forces are hellbent on making us all as sickly as possible en route to their stated United Nations 2030 Agenda and Great Reset depopulation dystopia; therefore, it is now more important than ever to maintain and protect our health in order to continue to fight for our freedom and the ability to work for our future prosperity.
Please use code LABOR20 for 20% OFF on the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycyline, VIR-X and organic full spectrum CBD oil.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code LABOR20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Sale ends Sunday evening, September 1st, 2024.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I ordered one of three- ivermectin fenbendozole and one other/ the cost was supposed to be $198 with shipping and I got three fenbendozole and had to pay @$370 out of my meager social security. I tried to report this and didn’t hear from the company - I feel raped by this website and it just feels like a scam.
Why did your company pad the order with extra fenbendozole? Why do you make it so hard to refund me. They haven’t sent any info on how to get my money back. Don’t trust any companies out of Florida. I want my money back.
Hi, can we get fenbendazole in pill form, as is the Ivermectin?