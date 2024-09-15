by Dr. William Makis MD

2018 Kenyon et al - Report of Objective Clinical Responses of Cancer Patients to Pharmaceutical-grade Synthetic Cannabidiol

The aim of this study was to assess the effects of pharmaceutical-grade synthetic cannabidiol on a range of cancer patients

We analysed the data routinely collected, as part of our treatment program, in 119 cancer patients over a four year period

Clinical responses were seen in 92% of the 119 cases with solid tumours including a reduction in circulating tumour cells in many cases and in other cases, a reduction in tumour size

No side effects of any kind were observed when using pharmaceutical grade synthetic cannabidiol

Of the 80+ phytocannabinoids, THC is possibly the only one to exhibit this psychoactivity. The next most abundant compound is cannabidiol (CBD) , which has a low affinity for the canonical cannabinoid receptors

“In contrast to THC, in its pure state, according to the World Health Organisation, CBD did not have abuse potential and caused no harm”

Studies have shown that in addition to being able to induce cell death directly, it is also capable of interfering with intracellular signalling

Alterations to pathways such as the PI3K/AKT/mTOR and the ERK, suggests that CBD can modify the way certain cancer cells react to other treatments

Studies have shown that combining CBD with conventional chemotherapy such as cytarabine and vincristine can lead to enhanced anticancer activity through modifications to these signalling pathways

119 Patients were given CBD for at least 6 months

Patients were given synthetic, pharmaceutical-grade CBD (STI Pharmaceuticals), registered under the Pharmaceutical Specials scheme in oily drops at 5% (w/v) in 20 ml bottles.

Each drop contained 1 mg of synthetic CBD in neutral oil. This was prescribed on an informed consent basis. 119 cancer patients decided to have this treatment ( Table I ), and most of them had metastatic cancers

The majority of the patients were assessed using a circulating tumour cell test before and after treatment

CBD was administered on three days on and three days off basis, which clinically was found to be more effective than giving it as a continuous dose. The average dose was 10 mg twice a day. For increased tumour mass, the dose was increased, in some cases up to 30 drops twice a day (30 mg).

In a number of cases where stable disease was present, the dose was reduced to five drops twice a day (5 mg).

We were unable to define a maximum tolerated dose for CBD, as there was a complete absence of side effects.

The minimum duration of treatment required for CBD was six months, but many continued for longer. Less than six months appeared inadequate and had little effect, and therefore cases in which CBD was used for less than six months have been defined as un-assessable, and not included in the current cohort of 119 cases.

My Take…

These are very impressive results!

This regimen was synthetic CBD Oil 1mg per drop, from 20mg to 60mg per day split into two doses, 3 days on and 3 days off, for 6 months.

92% had a clinical response with no side effects.

12 Tumor free = 10%

45 Stable disease = 38%

43 Extended median survival = 36%

8 Slowed Progression = 7%

“We have also observed a potential increased cell killing ability when given after chemotherapy.”

2SG Take…

An high quality CBD Oil as but one of several vital compounds comprising what may very well be the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in the following synergistic and comprehensive treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Today is the last day of the WEEKEND FLASH SALE. Here is your chance to stock up on life-saving products: please use code WEEKEND20 for 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, but all of the other incredible products like Fenbendazole, Doxycyline, VIR-X and organic full spectrum CBD oil.

Please use code WEEKEND20 for 20% OFF on the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycyline, VIR-X and organic full spectrum CBD oil.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code WEEKEND20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends this tonight (midnight eastern time), September 15th, 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline