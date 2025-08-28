Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services just put the kibosh on the wholly fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.

Sadly, these Modified mRNA poisons are still being pushed on older adults and children as young as 5-years-old who have at least one “condition” as per a recent FDA announcement, yet not a single RCT with placebo control exists establishing that these deadly gene modifying shots are safe, effective or necessary for said “risk factors,” or any other “$afe and Effective” excuses for that matter.

In other words, amplifying the risk in high risk individuals, or continuing to depopulate the elderly and sickly children alike.

Also, while the FDA clearance is no longer in place for more than 240 million Americans, as per Kennedy, "These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors…”

Therefore, all brainwashed “Trust the $cience” cult members may continue partaking in their virtue signal mass ritual bio-suicides.

This latest move by Kennedy is simply not enough, given how deadly this Modified mRNA platform is…

…but this is a decent start nonetheless.

Another small, but meaningful step in the right direction:

What Kennedy needs to do next is outlaw all vaccine kickback schemes, especially those targeting infants and children. And then a sweeping moratorium on all vaccines must be enacted, because they are all unsafe, ineffective, and part of a broader ongoing global depopulation program.

