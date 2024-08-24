Perhaps the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure has finally arrived, and is now available for everyone with the following inexpensive repurposed miracle drug treatment plan:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

And now without further ado here is Dr. Makis adding to this Substack’s SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES series with 30 31 anecdotal cancer remission cases:

by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Here are some testimonials that have been sent to me in the past few months:

My Take…

I started Cancer Consultations 3 weeks ago. The demand has not slowed down at all. These testimonials were sent to me before I started Cancer Consultations on Aug.1, 2024. Many people with advanced cancers are having excellent results with Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole. I hope to see hundreds, and then thousands of such testimonials in the months and years to come!

And millions of new cases of total remission…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

