IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Stage 3 Rectal Cancer responds incredibly to lower dose of Ivermectin! 90% drop in CEA after Oncologist said "don't take Ivermectin" and patient did the opposite
Another day, another repurposed drug success story for the ongoing Modified mRNA “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic.
Before we get to the success story, here is another reminder of just how bad this slow kill bioweapon depopulation program is going:
And now on to the amazing news:
God bless all of you who share your success stories with me!
Mark my words, there will be hundreds, then thousands, then millions of these...
Lessons here:
Never listen to your mRNA jabbed Oncologist (they are cognitively impaired). Do the opposite!
1. This Oncologist recommended against Ivermectin and was dead wrong. The Oncologist would have harmed this patient with their incompetent “advice”.
2. Sometimes, a low dose of Ivermectin works! 24mg/day in this case is a relatively low dose but it worked. It worked without chemo, and then it worked with chemo! A 90% CEA drop!
3. Always look for the reaction of the Oncologist or Radiologist who doesn’t know that Ivermectin (or Fenbendazole or Mebendazole) played a role in the treatment response!
The doctor's reaction will tell you when the treatment did much better than they expected, as they will be truly baffled!
Whether the origin of your Cancer is unknown, or you were a victim of Turbo Cancer caused by Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, in 2024, Cancer patients have options outside the confines of big pharma and mainstream medicine.
Join the Cancer Treatment revolution!
Ivermectin works in Cancer. Period.
The most potent ‘holy grail’ Cancer Treatment revolution to date may very well be the following treatment strategy:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Think for yourself, and always advocate for your own health.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Thankfully, more patients are reading and becoming their own patient advocates. Remember that med schools do not teach about nutrition nor alternative remedies. Why? The big pharmaceutical companies are running med schools! You have to be smart and read the information that is readily available from good sources.
Do you have any information on the weight of of the patients with success stories? I am a small woman's, 115lbs, and keep wondering about disagrees at my size in the event I should need them.