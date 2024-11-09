Another day, another repurposed drug success story for the ongoing Modified mRNA “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic.

Before we get to the success story, here is another reminder of just how bad this slow kill bioweapon depopulation program is going:

And now on to the amazing news:

God bless all of you who share your success stories with me!

Mark my words, there will be hundreds, then thousands, then millions of these...

Lessons here:

Never listen to your mRNA jabbed Oncologist (they are cognitively impaired). Do the opposite!

1. This Oncologist recommended against Ivermectin and was dead wrong. The Oncologist would have harmed this patient with their incompetent “advice”.

2. Sometimes, a low dose of Ivermectin works! 24mg/day in this case is a relatively low dose but it worked. It worked without chemo, and then it worked with chemo! A 90% CEA drop!

3. Always look for the reaction of the Oncologist or Radiologist who doesn’t know that Ivermectin (or Fenbendazole or Mebendazole) played a role in the treatment response!

The doctor's reaction will tell you when the treatment did much better than they expected, as they will be truly baffled!

Whether the origin of your Cancer is unknown, or you were a victim of Turbo Cancer caused by Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, in 2024, Cancer patients have options outside the confines of big pharma and mainstream medicine.

Join the Cancer Treatment revolution!

Ivermectin works in Cancer. Period.

Source