In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first lifesaving success story was forwarded to me via email:

This subscriber sent this Substack’s articles to his two friends, convinced them with nothing left to lose to use the products in the protocol that is featured at the end of this article, and ended up saving their lives!

The next success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis’s recent X post, who once again corroborates the lifesaving information that this Substack has been sharing for several years now:

This is an amazing story of courage and resilience that every cancer patient should read!

Emily Ziegler Faced Pancreatic Cancer at age 36.

I will summarize what is a somewhat complicated medical story:

36 year old mother of 4, @FranDHexe was diagnosed with Stage 2 Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma (PDAC), wrapped around her blood vessels, preventing her from getting surgery.

She did 6 months of chemo, which shrunk the tumor away from the blood vessels just enough to allow her to have surgery (Whipple procedure).

The tumor that was removed, however, was twice the size of the original tumor, indicating the Pancreatic Cancer had already overcome the effects of the chemo even before the surgery and had been growing again very quickly.

Surgeons claimed they got it all but they didn’t (post op pathology report showed positive margins but no one caught it and no one seemed to know)

She had ongoing symptoms but wasn’t taken seriously by her Oncologists. Her cancer markers CA-19 spiked and sure enough, 8 months after her surgery she was diagnosed by CT with a Pancreatic cancer recurrence, nearly the same size as the 1st tumor, but her Oncologists refused to treat her and tried to put her on a trial of some kind.

At this point it becomes a medical horror story.

She went to MD Anderson for a second opinion.

Fortunately, this is where she started taking Ivermectin on the advice of her mother in law: “my mother in law knew of Dr.Makis and his research”.

She took Ivermectin for three months while arranging a new cancer team to prepare treatment for her Pancreatic Cancer recurrence.

During those three months the tumor STOPPED growing, was unchanged on CT and had not metastasized (!!)

Her 2nd (more competent) Oncology team then did 6 weeks of chemo and radiation with incredible results.

She is now Cancer free!

Here is where incompetent doctors like Vinay Prasad @VPrasadMDMPH would say something like: "Ivermectin doesn't work in Cancer", and walk away (yes, he actually said this).

Let's set aside the medical malpractice by the 1st Oncology team (and let's ignore Vinay Prasad, who talks a bit too much but knows very little).

What actually happened here?

How do I explain what happened here?

During the 3 months that she was diagnosed with a LOCAL Pancreatic cancer recurrence but her Oncologists refused to treat her, the Ivermectin definitely stopped the tumor growth.

Without the Ivermectin she would have progressed to Stage 4 with metastases - this was a very aggressive cancer!

Ivermectin stopped the tumor growth and prevented the tumor from metastasizing!

But it doesn’t end there.

Furthermore, Ivermectin sensitized her cancer to the chemo and radiation that she then received:

“they did just 6 weeks of chemo paired with a small bit of radiation 5x a week”.

Let's bring in the science: Ivermectin kills stem cells, making it possible to reach NED post chemo and radiation (2017 Dominguez-Gomez et al: “Ivermectin as an inhibitor of cancer stem-like cells”)

Ivermectin inhibits tumor growth and metastasis (2020 Chen et al: “Ivermectin suppresses tumour growth and metastasis through degradation of PAK1”)

Ivermectin inhibits metastasis (2022 Jiang et al: “Ivermectin inhibits tumor metastasis by regulating the WNT/b-catenin/integrin b1/FAK signaling pathway”)

Ivermectin reverses chemo drug resistance, allowing chemo to kill more cancer cells (2019 Jiang et al: “Ivermectin reverses the drug resistance in cancer cells through EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-kB pathway”)

Ivermectin sensitizes cancer cells to radiation, allowing radiation to kill more cancer cells. (2020 Mudassar et al: “Targeting tumor hypoxia and mitochondrial metabolism with anti-parasitic drugs to improve radiation response”)

I could probably put at least 10 other papers in here but I've made my point.

Ivermectin was indeed responsible for her excellent response to chemo and radiation and the outcome of now being CANCER FREE!

I'm extremely happy for Emily and thankful that she is sharing her incredible story with the world and trying to help others!

God bless you Emily and your family!

