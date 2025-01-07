IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Incredible story from a 36 year old mom of 4 with Pancreatic Cancer (possibly Turbo Cancer), whose case was botched by Oncologists, she took Ivermectin and is now Cancer Free!
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.
The first lifesaving success story was forwarded to me via email:
This subscriber sent this Substack’s articles to his two friends, convinced them with nothing left to lose to use the products in the protocol that is featured at the end of this article, and ended up saving their lives!
The next success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis’s recent X post, who once again corroborates the lifesaving information that this Substack has been sharing for several years now:
This is an amazing story of courage and resilience that every cancer patient should read!
Emily Ziegler Faced Pancreatic Cancer at age 36.
I will summarize what is a somewhat complicated medical story:
36 year old mother of 4, @FranDHexe was diagnosed with Stage 2 Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma (PDAC), wrapped around her blood vessels, preventing her from getting surgery.
She did 6 months of chemo, which shrunk the tumor away from the blood vessels just enough to allow her to have surgery (Whipple procedure).
The tumor that was removed, however, was twice the size of the original tumor, indicating the Pancreatic Cancer had already overcome the effects of the chemo even before the surgery and had been growing again very quickly.
Surgeons claimed they got it all but they didn’t (post op pathology report showed positive margins but no one caught it and no one seemed to know)
She had ongoing symptoms but wasn’t taken seriously by her Oncologists. Her cancer markers CA-19 spiked and sure enough, 8 months after her surgery she was diagnosed by CT with a Pancreatic cancer recurrence, nearly the same size as the 1st tumor, but her Oncologists refused to treat her and tried to put her on a trial of some kind.
At this point it becomes a medical horror story.
She went to MD Anderson for a second opinion.
Fortunately, this is where she started taking Ivermectin on the advice of her mother in law: “my mother in law knew of Dr.Makis and his research”.
She took Ivermectin for three months while arranging a new cancer team to prepare treatment for her Pancreatic Cancer recurrence.
During those three months the tumor STOPPED growing, was unchanged on CT and had not metastasized (!!)
Her 2nd (more competent) Oncology team then did 6 weeks of chemo and radiation with incredible results.
She is now Cancer free!
Here is where incompetent doctors like Vinay Prasad @VPrasadMDMPH would say something like: "Ivermectin doesn't work in Cancer", and walk away (yes, he actually said this).
Let's set aside the medical malpractice by the 1st Oncology team (and let's ignore Vinay Prasad, who talks a bit too much but knows very little).
What actually happened here?
How do I explain what happened here?
During the 3 months that she was diagnosed with a LOCAL Pancreatic cancer recurrence but her Oncologists refused to treat her, the Ivermectin definitely stopped the tumor growth.
Without the Ivermectin she would have progressed to Stage 4 with metastases - this was a very aggressive cancer!
Ivermectin stopped the tumor growth and prevented the tumor from metastasizing!
But it doesn’t end there.
Furthermore, Ivermectin sensitized her cancer to the chemo and radiation that she then received:
“they did just 6 weeks of chemo paired with a small bit of radiation 5x a week”.
Let's bring in the science: Ivermectin kills stem cells, making it possible to reach NED post chemo and radiation (2017 Dominguez-Gomez et al: “Ivermectin as an inhibitor of cancer stem-like cells”)
Ivermectin inhibits tumor growth and metastasis (2020 Chen et al: “Ivermectin suppresses tumour growth and metastasis through degradation of PAK1”)
Ivermectin inhibits metastasis (2022 Jiang et al: “Ivermectin inhibits tumor metastasis by regulating the WNT/b-catenin/integrin b1/FAK signaling pathway”)
Ivermectin reverses chemo drug resistance, allowing chemo to kill more cancer cells (2019 Jiang et al: “Ivermectin reverses the drug resistance in cancer cells through EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-kB pathway”)
Ivermectin sensitizes cancer cells to radiation, allowing radiation to kill more cancer cells. (2020 Mudassar et al: “Targeting tumor hypoxia and mitochondrial metabolism with anti-parasitic drugs to improve radiation response”)
I could probably put at least 10 other papers in here but I've made my point.
Ivermectin was indeed responsible for her excellent response to chemo and radiation and the outcome of now being CANCER FREE!
I'm extremely happy for Emily and thankful that she is sharing her incredible story with the world and trying to help others!
God bless you Emily and your family!
The following treatment approach is far more comprehensive and far more effective than merely administering Ivermectin alone, and may very well be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Again, thank you for continually posting these! My wish is that Dr. Makis would share his knowledge freely, tho I understand needing to make a living. As of now I am unable to be a paid subscriber as I know many others are. I appreciate anyone that is and willing to share!
An ex sister in law passed away before Thanksgiving with pancreatic cancer, diagnosed and gone in six weeks. It broke my heart that she wouldn’t give something like ivermectin a chance. Like so many, she believed them when they said there was nothing they could do. Now, I’ve probably become annoying to those I live with information like this, but I just don’t care. I have to try. There’s no tiptoeing around these things or worry that they won’t talk to me. It’s worth it if it helps save their life someday. If only they’ll see and hear.
Hopefully she will have the sense to keep taking Ivermectin every other day for the rest of her life. If it was a turbo-cancer there will for sure be others lurking around in the wings.