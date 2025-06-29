IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial: Stage 4 Lung & Prostate Cancer Near Complete Resolution!
BIGGEST FLASH SALE ENDS TONIGHT!
Another day, another inexpensive repurposed ‘holy grail’ cancer cure success story; this is yet another Dr. Makis case that needs to be shared:
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 81 year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (8.4cm) metastatic to left adrenal (3.9cm) - update at 5 months - almost complete resolution!
You NEVER see these results with conventional Oncology treatment only.
81 year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer metastatic to adrenal, also Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to spine
Regimen (Started mid December, 2024):
Ivermectin 1.0mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 888mg/day
CBD Oil 50mg/day
Results after 5 months:
"We saw medical oncologist on wednesday. He stated lung mass has decreased by 95% and adrenal mass is of no significance"
"We are thanking you for your protocol and giving IVM and Fenben the credit along with Tabrecta"
At this point, any Oncologist not using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Lung Cancer is engaging in medical malpractice.
We're not there yet, but I believe one day Oncology will be flooded with thousands of malpractice lawsuits against Oncologists who ignored the entire field of repurposed drugs (Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole).
There are now over 380 published studies on Ivermectin in Cancer.
If your Oncologist says "I didn't know" in regards to Ivermectin or Fenbendazole, they are incompetent.
Very important to find out if your Oncologist is incompetent or unfit to practice medicine.
Ask them how many COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines they've had (the only correct answer is "0") and ask them what they know about repurposed drugs.
And the following synergistic treatment works not just for cancers, but also for Alzheimer’s Disease, diabetes, psoriasis, gastrointestinal ailments, parasites, candida, seasonal flu, arthritis, diabetes, and even Hashimoto’s, etc. & etc. & etc.:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
The BIGGEST FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, so please use code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.
This BIGGEST FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, June 29th (midnight eastern time), 2025.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
We need some of these testimonials identified. It is critical to gain confidence for the skeptics like myself that their names are known and long term follow up is achieved. Joe Tippens is the only name I have ever heard or confirmed with a successful outcome from these repurposed drugs.