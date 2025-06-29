Another day, another inexpensive repurposed ‘holy grail’ cancer cure success story; this is yet another Dr. Makis case that needs to be shared:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 81 year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (8.4cm) metastatic to left adrenal (3.9cm) - update at 5 months - almost complete resolution!

You NEVER see these results with conventional Oncology treatment only.

81 year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer metastatic to adrenal, also Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to spine

Regimen (Started mid December, 2024):

Ivermectin 1.0mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 888mg/day

CBD Oil 50mg/day

Results after 5 months:

"We saw medical oncologist on wednesday. He stated lung mass has decreased by 95% and adrenal mass is of no significance"

"We are thanking you for your protocol and giving IVM and Fenben the credit along with Tabrecta"

At this point, any Oncologist not using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Lung Cancer is engaging in medical malpractice.

We're not there yet, but I believe one day Oncology will be flooded with thousands of malpractice lawsuits against Oncologists who ignored the entire field of repurposed drugs (Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole).

There are now over 380 published studies on Ivermectin in Cancer.

If your Oncologist says "I didn't know" in regards to Ivermectin or Fenbendazole, they are incompetent.

Very important to find out if your Oncologist is incompetent or unfit to practice medicine.

Ask them how many COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines they've had (the only correct answer is "0") and ask them what they know about repurposed drugs.

