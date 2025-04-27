In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible case study yet again courtesy of Dr Makis.

This testimonial is a bit of a jaw dropper 😄

He started chemo at the Cleveland Clinic and then after 2 cycles added:

Ivermectin 78mg/day

Fenbendazole 1000mg/day

RESULTS after 1 month on CT (!):

1.5cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.5cm = 96% tumor volume shrinkage

1.4cm RML nodule shrinks to 0.7cm = 88% tumor volume shrinkage

1.3cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.6cm = 90% tumor volume shrinkage

1.0cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.6cm = 78% tumor volume shrinkage

From the patient: "I have not met with my oncologist to review the results, but it seems to me that all the cancer has reduced in size substantially"

I cannot emphasize this enough - if you’re going to do a chemo regimen for your Stage 4 Lung cancer, you HAVE TO add Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to see incredible results!

78%, 88%, 90%, 96% Tumor volume shrinkage after 1 month!

I have had great success with Stage 4 Lung Cancers, both Non-small cell and Small cell.

@JoeTippen cured his Small Cell Lung Cancer with Fenbendazole and by doing so, introduced a great medical discovery that has saved thousands of cancer patient lives over the years.

I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and lung cancer patients, for the most part, are seeing incredible results with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole!

Patients are coming to me from the largest, most prestigious Cancer Centers in the world. But why?

Because their Oncologists are handcuffed.

They are not allowed to provide cutting edge cancer treatments. They are not allowed to provide treatments with curative intent. And those options exist.

Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole for the win. Again.

Source