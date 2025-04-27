2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

Katarina Christoforou
1h

Wonderful story, I also have stage 4 lung cancer and have seen remarkable shrinkage using the Joe Tippens protocol and Immunotherapy. It's criminal that this treatment isn't offered to everyone with cancer.

Te Reagan
1h

I went total carnivore five months ago. I’ve never felt better. Arthritis gone! Like completely gone!

IBD almost gone. I used to be a bloody mess. No more blood in stools..

My husband joined me. His COPD is gone! No more breathing treatments. He also quit a lifelong drinking habit on day six. Mind blowing because he was an alcoholic that tried to quit for years. He looked at me one day and said, “all I had to do was eat meat and fat?”

I was a sugar addict, and he was an alcoholic. There is def a sugar and alcohol connection with the brain and gut.

I daydreamed about sugar night and day, while hubby craved alcohol night and day.

I got down to 105 pounds and was kind of getting scared about my weight loss. I lost most of my weight doing low carb. But, my colon was all messed up. I prayed and prayed, went on a 7 day water fast. Found a book titled “Fiber Menace” online. That’s when everything clicked. It was the fiber that was killing my colon. Doctors kept telling me to up my fiber and I kept getting worse and worse until it got so bad that I was fasting all the time because I was afraid to eat.

Then.. I remembered the crazy carnivore diet. I found Dr Ken Berry on YouTube and the rest is history.

The other thing that helped me was DMSO.

I made my own suppositories using cocoa butter, DMSO, vegetable glycerin, and a drop of lugol’s iodine. I call them “healers” because they work fast. Instant relief.

Kind of upsetting as I spent years in pain and agony. And all the doctors could do is tell me to eat more damn fiber. Imagine my amazement that the human body does not need fiber?? Nor does it need carbs…

Ask ChatGPT if meat and fat is the proper human diet. It will absolutely tell you it is. You got to ask it about meat and fat.

ChatGBT gave me the recipes for DMSO suppositories. Gave me tons of recipes.

I’m just hoping I don’t have colon cancer. I will not do a colonoscopy. Not interested. And now that I’m gaining weight, I’m less worried about having cancer. My brother has a huge mass in his colon. Not looking good. Hopefully, he gets off the sugar, but he’s addicted real bad.

I forwarded your article to him. He’s probably gonna get the surgery, and do chemotherapy.

I’ll not be going there.. when it’s my time.. I’ll not fight it..

