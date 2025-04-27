IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial 72 year old Ohio man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer sees shrinkage of lung tumors up to 96% after only 1 month!
WEEKEND SALE ENDS TONIGHT!
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible case study yet again courtesy of Dr Makis.
This testimonial is a bit of a jaw dropper 😄
He started chemo at the Cleveland Clinic and then after 2 cycles added:
Ivermectin 78mg/day
Fenbendazole 1000mg/day
RESULTS after 1 month on CT (!):
1.5cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.5cm = 96% tumor volume shrinkage
1.4cm RML nodule shrinks to 0.7cm = 88% tumor volume shrinkage
1.3cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.6cm = 90% tumor volume shrinkage
1.0cm LLL nodule shrinks to 0.6cm = 78% tumor volume shrinkage
From the patient: "I have not met with my oncologist to review the results, but it seems to me that all the cancer has reduced in size substantially"
I cannot emphasize this enough - if you’re going to do a chemo regimen for your Stage 4 Lung cancer, you HAVE TO add Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to see incredible results!
78%, 88%, 90%, 96% Tumor volume shrinkage after 1 month!
I have had great success with Stage 4 Lung Cancers, both Non-small cell and Small cell.
@JoeTippen cured his Small Cell Lung Cancer with Fenbendazole and by doing so, introduced a great medical discovery that has saved thousands of cancer patient lives over the years.
I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and lung cancer patients, for the most part, are seeing incredible results with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole!
Patients are coming to me from the largest, most prestigious Cancer Centers in the world. But why?
Because their Oncologists are handcuffed.
They are not allowed to provide cutting edge cancer treatments. They are not allowed to provide treatments with curative intent. And those options exist.
Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole for the win. Again.
And what does the man himself have to say about all of this?
Which is precisely why years ago this Substack named its ‘holy grail’ cancer cure after Joe Tippens, and well before heroes like Dr. Makis started incorporating this very same synergistic treatment approach that actually works into their oncology practices; to wit:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. (PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT)
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Please take advantage of the final day of the WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code MAHA20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG (please email the company directly to purchase this product), the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Sale ends tonight, April 27th (midnight eastern time), 2025.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health
Do NOT comply.
Wonderful story, I also have stage 4 lung cancer and have seen remarkable shrinkage using the Joe Tippens protocol and Immunotherapy. It's criminal that this treatment isn't offered to everyone with cancer.
I went total carnivore five months ago. I’ve never felt better. Arthritis gone! Like completely gone!
IBD almost gone. I used to be a bloody mess. No more blood in stools..
My husband joined me. His COPD is gone! No more breathing treatments. He also quit a lifelong drinking habit on day six. Mind blowing because he was an alcoholic that tried to quit for years. He looked at me one day and said, “all I had to do was eat meat and fat?”
I was a sugar addict, and he was an alcoholic. There is def a sugar and alcohol connection with the brain and gut.
I daydreamed about sugar night and day, while hubby craved alcohol night and day.
I got down to 105 pounds and was kind of getting scared about my weight loss. I lost most of my weight doing low carb. But, my colon was all messed up. I prayed and prayed, went on a 7 day water fast. Found a book titled “Fiber Menace” online. That’s when everything clicked. It was the fiber that was killing my colon. Doctors kept telling me to up my fiber and I kept getting worse and worse until it got so bad that I was fasting all the time because I was afraid to eat.
Then.. I remembered the crazy carnivore diet. I found Dr Ken Berry on YouTube and the rest is history.
The other thing that helped me was DMSO.
I made my own suppositories using cocoa butter, DMSO, vegetable glycerin, and a drop of lugol’s iodine. I call them “healers” because they work fast. Instant relief.
Kind of upsetting as I spent years in pain and agony. And all the doctors could do is tell me to eat more damn fiber. Imagine my amazement that the human body does not need fiber?? Nor does it need carbs…
Ask ChatGPT if meat and fat is the proper human diet. It will absolutely tell you it is. You got to ask it about meat and fat.
ChatGBT gave me the recipes for DMSO suppositories. Gave me tons of recipes.
I’m just hoping I don’t have colon cancer. I will not do a colonoscopy. Not interested. And now that I’m gaining weight, I’m less worried about having cancer. My brother has a huge mass in his colon. Not looking good. Hopefully, he gets off the sugar, but he’s addicted real bad.
I forwarded your article to him. He’s probably gonna get the surgery, and do chemotherapy.
I’ll not be going there.. when it’s my time.. I’ll not fight it..