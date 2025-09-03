IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Success Story: 12cm Stage 4 Breast Cancer Tumor Incredible Response After 2 Months!
In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug cures comes yet another incredible healing success story courtesy of Dr. Makis:
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer tumor of 12cm, has incredible response after 2 months!
It's time to resume the Ivermectin Cancer success stories! 🙏
53 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer
In early April she started:
Ivermectin (low dose)
Fenbendazole (high dose)
Results after 2 months (CT June 5, 2025):
Breast Mass shrunk from 120x63mm to 97x25mm (68% tumor vol shrinkage)
Lymph nodes shrunk 39x32mm to 24x18mm (65% tumor vol shrinkage)
T11 extensive soft tissue metastasis shrunk
The following synergistic approach may very well be the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
We also now know that (VAIDS-induced turbo) cancers that do not initially respond to even the upper dosing ranges may greatly benefit from megadosing:
