comes yet another incredible healing success story courtesy of Dr. Makis:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 58 year old California CEO with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer recurrence and extensive metastatic disease shows dying tumors after 10 weeks!

My Ivermectin Cancer success stories are backlogged by two months, so I will have to step up the posts as there are hundreds waiting to be posted!

Yes, I have several CEOs who have come to me for help. A few famous names as well.

58 year old California CEO with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer recurrence and extensive metastatic disease (had partial nephrectomy in 2010 but cancer returned and started spreading exponentially from Dec.2024)

From mid April, 2025 he started taking Ivermectin and Fenbendazole

Results are after 2.5 months or 10 weeks, with all tumors showing various degrees of dying off.

