IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Success Story: Stage 4 Kidney Cancer Recurrence and Extensive Metastatic Disease Shows Dying Tumors After 10 Weeks
20% OFF MAHA WEEKEND SALE CONTINUES!
In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug cures comes yet another incredible healing success story courtesy of Dr. Makis:
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 58 year old California CEO with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer recurrence and extensive metastatic disease shows dying tumors after 10 weeks!
My Ivermectin Cancer success stories are backlogged by two months, so I will have to step up the posts as there are hundreds waiting to be posted!
Yes, I have several CEOs who have come to me for help. A few famous names as well.
58 year old California CEO with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer recurrence and extensive metastatic disease (had partial nephrectomy in 2010 but cancer returned and started spreading exponentially from Dec.2024)
From mid April, 2025 he started taking Ivermectin and Fenbendazole
Results are after 2.5 months or 10 weeks, with all tumors showing various degrees of dying off.
The following synergistic approach may very well be the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
We also now know that (VAIDS-induced turbo) cancers that do not initially respond to even the upper dosing ranges may greatly benefit from megadosing:
The Make America Healthy Again SALE continues, so please use code MAHA20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
The MAHA SALE ends Sunday, September 7th (midnight eastern time), 2025.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
It would be more to the point if we had a bad news story, has anybody tried the Joe Tippens protocol and ended up worse off?