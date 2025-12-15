The husband-and-wife criminals that stole the Virex website…

…are at it yet again with another bogus sale, and have just sent out another email blast over this past weeklend to the stolen customer list with their latest “holiday sale” for the two FAKE products that they are currently allegedly offering. The other products have always been out of stock because they were never in stock to begin with since this is all a scam.

If you were tricked into purchasing any products from Virex at any time starting June 16th of this year until now, then here is what you should do to protect yourselves:

Contact your financial institution immediately and file a dispute

Destroy any product that you may have received from virex (assuming you even did receive it)

Tell everyone you know to avoid virex

Unsubscribe from their stolen email list which is how they keep tricking unsuspecting customers

Only support the original supplier RESOLVX HEALTH that has all of the authentic products that you have been purchasing for many years always in stock.

BUYER BEWARE: The two products offered by the stolen website Virex are fake, untested, and could quite literally be anything; in other words, if Virex was a legitimate website, then they would not just offer two counterfeit products, but would have the entire product range that the legitimate site RESOLVX HEALTH is offering just like before, with new products like PetChloroquine and other forthcoming products soon to be released.

The reason this Substack and the likes of Mike Adams aka “Health Ranger,” His Glory church, and Judy Mikovits…

…are strictly promoting RESOLVX HEALTH is because this is the real company that has been rebranded by the very same team that you have been relying on and trusting for many years now, offering the following products: VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, PetChloroquine, CBD-X and FLAV-X.

RESOLVX HEALTH stands behind the quality of their products and maintains strict quality control.

If you have any questions about the unauthorized use of RESOLVX HEALTH’s products and the illegitimate third-party who is trying to sell their products, you can contact the Company directly and they will address those concerns at: info@resolvx.health

To counter these criminal grifters, please use code CURE20 for 20% off on ALL of these lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The 20% OFF FLASH SALE ends Sunday, December 21st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X