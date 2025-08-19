Decades before this Substack started exposing the vaccine program as part of the greater democide depopulation program…

…Dr. Judy Mikovits was exposing the extreme dangers of all vaccines at the height of Dr. Fauci’s murderous AIDS scam, which was nothing more than a mild warmup to his followup PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

Dr. Judy’s brief bio establishes just how deep her expertise runs:

Dr. Judy Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from University of Virginia in 1980 and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her forty-year quest to understand the causes, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: Immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In 2009, Dr Mikovits led the team that first isolated and characterized a new family of human disease-associated retroviruses, XMRVs. Dr Mikovits has co-authored more than 300 peer reviewed publications and book chapters, and holds a patent for Combination Therapy for Prostate Cancer using Botanical Compositions and Casodex. Dr Mikovits is a New York Times Best selling author of the books Plague, Plague of Corruption, Ending Plague and the Truth about the Masks.

In a Substack article from 2023 entitled, It’s not vaccination, it’s extermination, Dr. Judy wrote the following:

Vaccination is not immunization. It’s extermination. As I always say, folks — this is not rocket science. As in my book, Plague, for example, “We’ve been advising pregnant women infected with HIV to put their children immediately on antiretroviral drugs prior to any immunization for fear that a vaccine might trigger full-blown AIDS. The HIV virus likes to hide out in the monocytes, the B and T cells of the immune system, exactly the cells a vaccination would stimulate. If this time bomb was already in a good percentage of the population, we don’t want to be setting off an explosion of neuroimmune disease and cancer with a vaccination.” (Reference Mikovits, Judy; Heckenlively, Kent. Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science p. 79). Emphasized in our foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr…. the brutal repression of any such science…great scientists like Antionetta Gatti. STOP Taking ALL Shots. Every single shot is a synthetic virus, a cancer. You are injecting the DNA, the RNA, the blueprint of another animal. Every single injection is a synthetic lipid nanoparticle. Synthetic lipid nanoparticles are made from monkey cell lines. That’s what the MRNA vaccines are. Only this new one is totally synthetic. We don’t call them vaccines because they are not immunization, they are actually poison, waking up dormant diseases, attacking your body's immune system with other foreign, unknown viruses i.e. monkey, mouse or other God-forbidden substances. We are Injecting poisons that go directly into your blood stream, bypassing the liver and digestive system, trapping the poison in the body, giving it enough time to wake up the other diseases to suddenly and permanently injure and even kill vast numbers of people. Scientism, the worshiping of science in place of God is a cult, where scientists declare themselves the high priests of science. Given the opportunity, they will take over the evolution of humans with their vision of a new transhumanist human 2.0. Advances in DNA-based biology have been significant, from studying single-cell organisms to understanding the human brain. The discovery of DNA's structure brought both admiration and concerns, with fears of negative consequences similar to atomic weapons. Inserting genetic material into human germ cells is still restricted due to concerns about altering human evolution. BE CAREFUL FOLKS and Don’t be fooled by transhumanism and its false promise to enhance human capabilities through the application of advanced technologies. We are the real life ginny pigs used for scientific advancements, such as genetic engineering, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and cybernetics, all under the guise of enhancing human physical and cognitive abilities, extending human lifespan, and overcoming human limitations. On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life Published in 1859, Charles Darwin's "The Origin of Species" revolutionized our understanding of evolution and natural selection. It proposed that species evolve through gradual changes and share a common ancestry, challenging prevailing beliefs and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology. This Subtitle “the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life” is an important note and has been highly misunderstood. In Charles Darwin's book, the phrase "Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life" refers to the preservation of advantageous traits through natural selection. It emphasizes how variations within species are favored and passed on based on their survival and reproductive success. It is important to note that the term "races" referred to species variations, not human races as understood today.

Today we have VAIDS, or “vaccine” induced AIDS thanks to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon C19 injections, which are just the deadlier attempt to take out all of the individuals that they already injured with all of the other shots.

In another article also from 2023 entitled, Remdesivir is to COVID as AZT is to…, Dr. Judy wrote the following:

My doctoral thesis defense was November 14, 1991. My thesis was on HIV latency in monocytes and how the early administration of multifunctional multi-targeted therapies would modulate the cytokine storm generated by NF-κB (Nuclear Factor-Kappa B) and keep the virus in latency via DNA methylation (the crucial mechanism for regulating gene expression, cellular function, and other critical physiological processes). These therapies would aid in the prevention of the activation of the immune system and chronic inflammation, a key factor in the development of the disease. Such therapies could silence expression of the virus and those infected could be expected to live a normal life span as long as they continued such protocols. In fact, the well-known basketball player, Magic Johnson, had in this same year, tested sero-positive for HIV, meaning he had an antibody to the virus. This was front page news a week before my thesis was released. Because of his high profile status, coupled with the release of my thesis, the scientific community was forced to consider a different protocol for Magic and his HIV diagnosis. As we shared in my book Plague, “Our data suggested that the current paradigm of treatment for HIV would have to change. That instead of waiting to treat until the immune system was greatly damaged by HIV, treatment with the antiretroviral therapies should be started as soon as possible. That was a total change and considered a big risk to take the new highly active antiretroviral therapy so soon. Magic was courageous and took that risk and millions of lives were changed for the better.” (Mikovits Heckenlively 2014 copyright ©️ Skyhorse Publishing) Do we see any other parallels here of the original model of waiting until someone is sick or diseased before providing them any treatment? The advancements in early multi-targeted therapies help support the immune system and overall health for someone with HIV like Magic. The historical significance of this is that it also gave way for finally having to acknowledge the challenges and controversies surrounding drugs like AZT. Sadly, between 1986 and 1991, and by the time Magic's story was out and we saw the acceptance of these new therapies, thousands of people had already been victims of the toxicity of AZT, its misuse, and the consequences of this over-prescribed toxic drug that was literally killing people. The AZT-HIV story runs many parallels to the Remdesivir-COVID story. AZT, unlike the therapies recommended and later adopted in my PhD thesis, is a single agent drug and during the height of its use, was overprescribed as a stand-alone protocol. Similarly, a blanket protocol for those hospitalized and already sick during COVID was the highly toxic drug Remdesivir, shown to adversely impact kidney function. The drug is primarily metabolized in the liver and then excreted through the kidneys. Studies have reported that Remdesivir can be associated with kidney-related adverse effects, including acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI is a sudden loss of kidney function, and it can be a serious and potentially life-threatening (meaning it can kill you!). As Mikki Willis shares with us on our last Substack, his brother died of AZT. The same man who convinced us then that AZT was the hopeful drug of choice is the same man who convinced us in 2020 that Remdesivir was also the right choice, the choice for those who could not truly choose, whether it be because they were already on a ventilator at the hospital, medically kidnapped, or their health or welfare plan would require it for them to continue to participate. What we ‘learned’ in 2020, we already knew in 1991. And even in 1986.

And just like AZT mimicked AIDS in terms of adverse events, so too does Remdesivir share similar symptoms with COVID; for example, because Remdesivir induces renal failure, the fluids from failing kidneys enter the lungs and the patient is deliberately (mis)diagnosed as “COVID pneumonia,” and from there intubation is ordered by the doctor such that the pressure from ventilation against the fluid buildup in the lungs results in hospital murder, or iatrogenesis. All. By. Design.

We know that Ivermectin aids in the prevention of the activation of the immune system and chronic inflammation…

…and that the prevention of the activation of the immune system and chronic inflammation is a key factor in the development of many diseases such as turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, and all of the other various “vaccine” adverse events, which is precisely why Dr. Judy has now partnered with RESOLVX HEALTH to get these lifesaving products like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Doxycycline that prevent and cure the various VAIDS symptoms out to the world; to wit:

There are many other amazing products featured on Dr. Judy’s website that are all well worth considering.

RESOLVX HEALTH is honored and proud to be partnered with a legend like Dr. Judy.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X