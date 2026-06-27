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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
2h

I voted yes because I have come to believe that Trump really is evil.

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JS's avatar
JS
1h

It’s not one person, but the maturation of combined systems, of human empire and ambition, all of which which have been in formation since ancient Babylon, in direct fulfillment of the Prophetic imageries found in Daniel and Revelation. To remain effective and in control, these megastructures will require a vast, all-knowing, computational system unlike anything ever invented or witnessed. Vast resources will be directed to its formation. The lamb-like beast system of Revelation 13 is rising. It is within this structure, I believe, that Daniel 11:38-39 will have found their meaning and fulfillment. It’s no coincidence then, that verse 40 begins with, “And at the time of the end…”.

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