⚠️ WARNING: Some of the content is in this article is extremely graphic. Reader discretion is advised. ⚠️

The NWO globopedo mass replacement migration operation is starting to come under intense pressure as an imported Sudanese national “refugee” savage attempted to behead an Irishman in Belfast last week in what was one of the most grizzly attacks ever captured on video; to wit:

🚨 HORRIFIC ATTEMPTED BEHEADING ON THE STREETS OF BELFAST 😱 Graphic Warning ⚠️ Just after 10:30pm last night on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast, a man was slashed and stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the suspect on top of him on the ground repeatedly hacking at his head and neck in what looked like an attempt to cut his head off. Blood everywhere.



Hero bystanders dragged the attacker off.



The suspect appears to be a foreign national as he is shouting in a foreign language during the assault.



PSNI have one suspect in custody. Victim rushed to hospital with serious head and neck injuries. Source

Cultural suicide has been well underway:

🚨🇬🇧 | UNITED KINGDOM COMMITTED SUICIDE: This is how Stephen Ogilvie looks, the 44-year-old man who was the victim of the brutal attack and attempted decapitation carried out by a Sudanese immigrant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, who lost vision in his left eye due to the multiple and deep cuts he received. Source

The backstory on this subhuman “asylum seeker” is most peculiar:

So the Sudanese invader who tried to behead the man in Belfast was a former police man from a prominent family.



Why was he "seeking asylum" in Britain then?



How was he able to move freely through Europe?



So many questions.



We want answers! Source

The answers are quite simple really: ever since the late 1800s the technocratic socialist Fabian Society hatched a plan to slowly import wholly incompatible cultures in order to destroy the West from within in order to usher in a full-blown transhumanist communist dystopia whereby the foreign invaders and the white europeans would be both culled…

…from replacement migration to taxation to eugenics “vaccines” to inflation to “climate change” to the suppression of free speech, the Fabian Society and their various Neo-Malthusian partners-in-crime such as CFR, UN, WEF, WHO, IMF, BIS, Rockefeller and Gates foundations, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and the illegitimate and criminal governments have many tools at their disposal to usher in their Great Reset/Great Depopulation…

…and of course disenfranchising the Western voters with these culturally incompatible cretins was always part of this nefarious plan…

..because most of these globalist politician puppets never really won a fair election, which is why there are now mass protests in Ireland and England, and it will only spread all across the EU and USA.

Houses occupied by migrants in Belfast… torched.



Cars used by migrants in Belfast… torched.



Protesters sent a very clear message:



This is what happens when a Sudanese migrant tries to behead an Irish man. Enough is enough.

Follow us and share Source

This is only the start:

💥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | IT EXPLODED IN SCOTLAND



Hundreds of young people in Glasgow, fed up with the constant crimes against their compatriots, took to the streets to protest against illegal immigration, brandishing the Templar flag at the forefront.



Do you support the Scots’ reaction? Source

The criminal governments must not only resign, but need to be prosecuted:

Ireland protests hit DAY 23 with growing calls for the government to resign.



Brave locals are demanding an end to Islamic immigration and deportation of Islamists.



Do you stand with them?



A. Yes

B. No Source

These immigrants are not only culturally incompatible with the West, but they are truly monsters:

🇮🇪 | In Ireland, an immigrant knocked a woman unconscious by brutally striking her with his elbow; the incident occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork.



The aggressor, Abdelilah Habbouly, was identified and charged with assault, then released on bail in April 2026.



Were these the doctors who would contribute to Europe’s economy? Source

They must all be deported at once with extreme prejudice:

Dungannon, Northern Ireland. An immigrant mocking the race/hate attack one of our own.



Yeah this doctor looks really scared, I wonder what the left will excuse this with? Source

Some more examples of just how well these “guests” integrate into Western society:

Horrific scenes out of Burnley, England today as a 17yr old girl is stabbed in the throat in broad daylight. Source

Etc. & etc. & etc.

A 17 year old girl, walking down the street, stabbed in the throat.

A 49 year old man, walking his dog, repeatedly stabbed to death.

A 29 year old women, on her way home from work, stabbed 23 times with a screwdriver.

A 18 year old man, stabbed 5 times, died in handcuffs.

A 6 year old girl, a 7 year old girl, and a 9 year old girl, attending a dance party, stabbed over 200 times.

A 15 year old boy, stabbed 13 times, doused in petrol and burned alive.

A 44 year old man, slashed up, lost his eye, tried to cut his head off.



I mean seriously, wtf is happening, what is going on?



I feel sick, I want to cry.



Please God make it stop. Source

This violence will never end until it is finally confronted head-on:

🚨 HORROR IN IRELAND



Two Migrant Invaders beat an Irishman HALF TO DEATH outside of a hotel in broad daylight.



Locals had to LEAVE THEIR CARS and RISK THEIR LIVES to stop the murder.



This is what ‘diversity’ looks like in Ireland.



When TF does this STOP? Source

When does this stop?

Just like when last month the UK cops handcuffed a British boy stabbed by a deranged immigrant and looked on laughing as he bled to death…

…the 18 year old student was stabbed to death with a 21m knife after a night out with his football team by a thug who called himself a ‘bad man’ only for the police to aid and abet in his murder, so too are the Irish police aiding and abetting their criminal politicians by going against those they pretend to “serve and protect:”

After allowing years of Muslim crimes against Irish people, the cops have donned riot gear to beat their own. Source

Clearly, these police thugs care more about their pensions than their people.

Which is why the people must take matters into their own hands, with not a moment left to spare:

🇮🇪⚔️ An armed Irish group has issued a direct warning to politicians:

“You have flooded our communities with military-age migrant men.

We will not sit back and watch our culture and religion destroyed.”

The pushback has begun.

Ireland is waking up. Source

Vigilante justice in the face of captured NWO globopedo politician puppets actively working to destroy the people they pretend to represent is an inevitable form of justice:

SHOCKING NEWS: In Belfast, locals are hunting down asylum seekers house by house.



Politicians who supported the invasion caused this disaster.



Do you support remigration?



A. Yes

B. No Source

Remigration is the only way to save the West, and for that to happen the Westerners must set aside all of their difference and unite now:

The Belfast beheading attempt by a Sudanese asylum seeker made a small miracle!



The Protestants and Catholics of Northern Ireland, that have been fighting each other for over 200 years, have called a truce and are uniting!

People are finally waking up to the real dangers! Source

The pushback is escalating:

“Belfast boys went seeking out migrant-occupied houses”



This is happening because the Government has refused to control the real criminals while being tyrannical against the innocent… Source

Masked men will continue to fight back, or they will be completely replaced by repopulated inbred invaders:

Massive crowds of masked men are back on the streets tonight as Ireland fights to reclaim their country from the treacherous globalists who’ve betrayed them.



Do you support the Irish taking back their nation from these destructive globalists?



A. Yes

B. No Source

Escalating violence is par for the course now:

The homes of Islamic immigrants are burning.



The homes of the Imams are burning.



Some are already fleeing.



Their cars are burning.



The pseudo-mosques are burning.



THE PURIFYING FIRE ✝️ DEUS VULT Source

The imams need to be expelled first:

A British man has burned down the house of a radical imam who was spreading Islamism in England.

What do you think? Source

But there is much hope:

🚨🚨BOOOM 💥 The Scots are joining the British, as protests erupt across the entire country 🔥 THE UNITED KINGDOM IS UNITING 🇬🇧 ALL OF EUROPE IS RISING 🔥 THE WORLD IS AWAKENING 🔥 Source

Do not think for a millisecond that this is anything other than a total NWO globopedo replacement migration to completely eradicate the West en route to an AI-driven transhumanist social credit score system slave planet:

Currently, 50 million Muslims live in Europe.



There were fewer than 500,000 in 2000, just 26 years ago.



This isn't replacement theory; it's replacement. It's the conquest of a continent without firing a single bullet.



It's a collapse of civilization. Source

And these unelected transhumanist bureaucrats will never ever stop with their nefarious plans until they are all arrested:

🚨 TODAY the EU Migration Pact takes into effect on all 27 member states!



Expect a HUGE surge of Migrants.



The law allows for faster asylum and border procedures. Earlier ‘worker rights’ after just 6 months of processing.



Migrants are to be relocated across Europe to NOT overload frontline states. With €20,000 fines per migrant if NOT done so. Source

In other words:

And when the governments and their police have been weaponized against the people mass noncompliance is the only way:

Belfast Police: "You're under arrest"



Belfast Lad: "I don't think I am mate."



Chariot of Belfast Source

They really want you dead, or socially engineered into partaking in your own mass ritual suicides:

George Floyd protests = GOOD ✅ Vs.

Belfast protests = BAD ❌ Keir Starmer clearly hates white people. 🇬🇧 Source

These WEF penetrator puppet politicians really do want to murder off their cultures:

🚨🇬🇧 | COUNTRY HUMILIATED!



Following the brutal attack by an African on a Northern Irishman in Belfast, which sparked a social outburst, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, posted a video NOT to support or understand her people, but to meet with a group of Muslims and Africans to tell them that she supports them and that she will NOT tolerate the racism of her compatriots.



The submission of her authorities is TOTAL, there’s no turning back now. 🤦 Source

Additional context on precisely what has been perpetrated:

Let us conclude with these words of warning from a man that really knows the mentality of these extremely dangerous low IQ migrants imported for the express purpose of destroying any and all vestiges of Western civilization:

Europe is about to wake up in a fucking nightmare Source

Do NOT comply.

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