This is an important and somewhat graphic update on yesterday’s article…

…the importation of invaders whose cultures are wholly incompatible with the West was a plan hatched by the Fabian Society hundreds of years ago; the acceleration of the Great Reset which was marked by the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and the associated slow kill bioweapon “vacccines” has now been reinforced with the activation of violent mobs of “refugees” by the powers that be as their judicial and police assets have been ordered to punish any and all rightful opposition to this medieval savagery.

It is important to appreciate the weaponized invaders for what they really are because, for example, in America there are vast numbers of these illegals forming sleeper cells ready to be set in motion by those very same dark forces and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime that have allowed for the Southern borders to be completely porous in order to more effectively destroy the nation from within.

Here is a graphic example of what we are actually dealing with, so that you may better prepare for what is coming:

Note that the very same police that arrest lawful citizens for posting "inaccurate information"online are helpless in the face of these violent “guests,” by design.

Here is what UK color of law looks now today…

…precisely because the judicial system is an egregious scam that is violently weaponized against the people:

The whole concept of terrorism is to instill fear, and the more depraved the optics, the greater the compliance of a petrified populace; this depraved incident recently occurred in Spain (warning: graphic content):

Here is an actual elected member of the U.K. Labour Party, Cllr. Ricky Jones, calling for anti-fascists to “cut the throats” of “Nazi” anti-immigration protesters:

This violence against the English citizens is irrefutably state-sanctioned/state-sponsored terrorism by their very own illegitimate and captured government; all Western governments are currently waging wars against their own populations via statist terrorism, taxes, regulations, and lawfare.

Don’t forget: the USA is a money stealing scam as well with brainless hooker puppets like Obama, Biden and Harris diligently working in plain sight to send American into a Cloward-Piven 2.0 death spiral.

For some additional color on this worsening illegal invader importation scheme across the Western world here is Dr. Paul Alexander’s take:

Expect this deliberate violence to intensify as we careen toward the US presidential election.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

