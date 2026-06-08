2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7h

Another example of, we are doing something to protect you, when in reality we are doing nothing to solve the real problem !!!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Just another example of medical criminality!

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