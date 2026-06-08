A fascinating update on the corrupt and captured FBI’s report regarding the arrest of a psychopathic NIH virologist that attempted to smuggle into America over a hundred deadly Congolese pathogens…

…whereby we now we have some curious insights into just why the agency that has been responsible for protecting the Epstein Network allegedly finally went after one small element of this ongoing NWO globopedo scamdemic and vaccine depopulation program; to wit:

The full FBI release on Vincent Munster, who was working for the NIH whilst smuggling viruses from the Congo.



The CDC committed war crimes in 1989 by supplying Iraq with biological weapons. Why would we think the HHS has stopped?



https://justice.gov/usao-edmi/pr/feds-charge-foreign-nationals-working-national-institutes-health-smuggling-monkeypox



Feds charge foreign nationals working at the National Institutes of Health with smuggling monkeypox into the United States and lying about it

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Share 📹 For Immediate Release

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan

DETROIT - Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe, both researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory were charged today in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox into the United States and giving false statements to federal law enforcement, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. announced.



Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Field Office, Marty Raybon, Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Special Agent in Charge Marcus L. Sykes of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).



According to the criminal complaint, Vincent Munster, a citizen of the Netherlands, 53, is the Chief of the Virus Ecology Section, Laboratory of Virology at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana. Claude Kwe, a citizen of Cameroon, 38, is a research fellow in Munster’s section. The work of both men is focused on “emerging viral pathogens” and how those pathogens “cross the species barrier.” They work at a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory, which employs the highest level of biosafety precautions for scientific research of known and potential human pathogens.



On January 25, 2026, Munster and Kwe arrived at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport with travel originating from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where an outbreak of monkeypox was occurring. Monkeypox is an infectious virus that can result in painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fevers and other ailments.



Munster and Kwe were inspected and interviewed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials upon their arrival. CBP officers observed Kwe and Munster traveling with a large black plastic case. Munster and Kwe falsely told CBP officers that the black case contained diagnostics and testing equipment. But subsequent investigation by CBP and FBI agents revealed that the case actually contained 113 vials in Styrofoam coolers. As of the date of the complaint, the FBI has tested 20 of the 113 vials. Seventeen of them contained deactivated monkeypox virus, one contained the Chickenpox virus, and two contained only human DNA.



“These NIH experts apparently broke our laws by smuggling viral pathogens on a packed commercial airplane from an outbreak in the Republic of Congo. Let that sink in,” United States Attorney Gorgon stated.



“No researchers should believe their positions, credentials, or professional status place them above the law,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The allegations in this case are serious. They involve the dangerous and unlawful smuggling of deactivated Mpox virus into the United States and alleged efforts to mislead our federal agents. I am grateful for the outstanding and diligent work of the FBI Detroit JTTF, FBI Billings’ Missoula Resident Agency, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection team at Detroit Metro Airport, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – OIG, for keeping our communities safe.”



“The arrest of these individuals on serious federal charges sends a clear and unmistakable message that no one—including HHS employees who have an obligation to safeguard our federal programs—is above the law. Any deliberate effort to conceal and smuggle biological materials into the United States without proper authorization is a breach of the public’s trust and could have placed the public at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Marcus L. Sykes of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure that anyone who is entrusted with protecting the health and well-being of the public is held fully accountable.”



“We have zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to exploit our research frameworks, circumvent our border enforcement processes, or deceive investigators,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will remain fiercely vigilant in neutralizing biological threats—or otherwise— and continue to hold accountable those who jeopardize the safety and security of the American people.”



Munster and Kwe face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



The investigation is being conducted by the Detroit Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detroit and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).



A complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It will be the government’s burden to prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Source

The reference to the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) being involved in longstanding biowarfare is especially germane:

The receipts for these bioterror operations:

The cited Substack article that is absolutely must read:

Just like Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that just so happens to own many of the deadly “vaccine” and virus patents, as well as all of the unconstitutional Federal “health” agencies, this NIH virologist truly believed that he was above the law, and that he could treat humanity like his own personal eugenics petri dish.

The reason for this brash self-entitled psychotic behavior is simple: not a single one of these genocidal transhumanist maniacs has ever been brought to justice for any of their previously manufactured heinous Crimes Against Humanity such as their gain of function scamdemics and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Is this lone NIH virologist now being used by the FBI as the proverbial sacrificial lamb to look tough on “biological threats,” or…do you believe there will finally be some well overdue mass accountability?

Do NOT comply.

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