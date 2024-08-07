by Dr. William Makis MD

2021 - Florio et al - Screening of Benzimidazole-Based Anthelmintics and Their Enantiomers as Repurposed Drug Candidates in Cancer Therapy

“Current anticancer approaches still largely rely on conventional chemotherapy, the efficacy of which is often hampered by the development of drug resistance related to the activation of mechanisms fostering cancer cell survival, metastatic dissemination and immune escape, together with drug efflux and inactivation. Thus, novel and more effective drugs are needed to improve cancer patient outcomes”

“Intriguingly, the repurposing of non-antitumor drugs to be exploited in cancer therapy represents a valuable and an alternative strategy, since candidate agents have well documented pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic features, together with good safety profiles, which may speed up their approval and implementation in the clinics”

PANCREATIC CANCER:

PARAGANGLIOMA:

COLORECTAL CANCER:

VERDICT: Fenbendazole has superior cancer killing at higher doses for pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer and paragangliomas.

“Notably, for the two derivatives fenbendazole and mebendazole, target prediction analysis pointed out a few cancer-related molecular targets having very high probability scores, thus suggesting polypharmacological profiles of these drugs.”

My Take…

Anti-parasitic drugs Fenbendazole and Mebendazole are currently being repurposed to treat Cancer, especially Turbo Cancer.

Both increase p53 tumor suppressor levels, which are impaired in 50-60% of all cancers and even further impaired in those who took COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines and developed TURBO CANCER.

Mebendazole is FDA Approved for human use, Fenbendazole is not and is typically used as a dog dewormer. Mebendazole is much more expensive, although generic versions are available.

I honestly enjoy this “Battle of the Anti-Parasitics”.

This time, Fenbendazole takes the crown for three cancers: Pancreatic, Colorectal and Paragangliomas.

Fenbendazole has superior killing of cancer cells at higher doses compared to Mebendazole (or Albendazole - some people have asked me about this one as well).

As this Substack has been writing for quite some time, Fenbendazole is superior to Mebendazole for all cancers, and the following treatment strategy may very well be the most synergistically effective (turbo) cancer protocol currently available:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

