MY father kept a half dozen hunting dogs. He'd husband them himself rather than taking them to a vet, including worming them. One time while helping him get the pills down the dogs throats, I asked him why we don't take worm pills once a year. He shrugged his shoulders & said he didn't know, but it would probably be a good idea. Then he offered me a worm pill in jest.
The hunting dogs were not allowed in the house, and we didn't have a house dog. It wasn't until their next was empty of 5 children that my parents got a pet house dog.
My mother died at age 64 from non-small cell lung cancer. My father died a year later at 67 from the same. Their dog almost died from Parvo. After all I've read in the past few years about cancer, parasites, and anti-parasite drugs saving the lives of people with cancer who only had a few months to live, and who oncologists had failed, I think back to the question I asked my father.
And wonder if my parents were killed by a parasite carried by the dogs they adopted from the pound.
Our healthcare system ignores preventative medicine for the most part, and that there's no deworming schedule for humans. Not on the USA, anyway. Why is that?
I suspect it's because there is far too much profit in treating symptoms than prevention and in curing. Ivermectin was discovered 50 years ago, yet over 90% of the US population had never heard of it or it's miraculous effects before 2020. Billions of doses have been taken in 3rd world countries, where various parasites are endemic and where Pharma & allopathic medicine do not control healthcare. And while the food supply in the US is relatively safe, and modern sanitation has mostly eliminated related diseases, parasites still exist. Yet Ivermectin was slandered & cancelled by heads of all of our healthcare systems.
Why? Because it will expose them as frauds?
I caught ringworm from a cat when I was 12, and had to have ticks removed several times. I swam in many ponds that were teaming with life without any concerns. Yet the only parasite I feared getting. growing up were tapeworms, like the ones I saw dangling out of many dogs. But no more.
If I ever get diagnosed with cancer, I'll take Fenben & Ivermectin & shun being cut, burned & poisoned. Meanwhile, I'll keep taking quercetin daily.
Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there! sadly …from my experience all the dads I know had wives who went behind their back and jabbed their children anyway, and they are now left with broken marriages and children they continue to worry about