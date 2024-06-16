Today’s sale on lifesaving products is dedicated to all of the fathers that refused to comply with the bioterror tyranny, protected their wives and children from the democide, and who will yet again be back on the front lines during the immanent followup psyops that have been planned for us all.

So let’s keep our fathers safe by using code FATHER20 for 20% off on miraculous compounds such as Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycyline and organic full spectrum CBD oil.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FATHER20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tomorrow, June 17st, 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline