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DRK's avatar
DRK
8h

THANK YOU for bringing this important information available to wider attention -and for making the information the article is based on more widely available.

People should be aware that most veterinary practices are no longer owned by veterinarians - but have been bought up by corporations. Corporations that don't care about our animals, or us, the people who own & love them.

This was done first through corporations like PetSmart. Big national corporate chains that put small locally owned pet stores out of business, as they suck money our of our local economies- which happens whenever we are dazzled by big, fancy corporate chain stores - and choose to give our money to them, instead of supporting locally owned businesses.

There are a few veterinary practices still independently owned. It is worth seeking them out, even if we have to drive farther. Our beloved animals are worth it.

The American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association website offers more information about holistic & integrative veterinary medicine, and has links to member veterinarians around the country.

https://www.ahvma.org/

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Emily Peyton -Truth Rises's avatar
Emily Peyton -Truth Rises
8hEdited

What about the rabies? My littlest dog got seizures after his second one, which I had to get because a new young rescue scraped the skin of an elder when greeting her and was deemed a dangerous dog. I know they give the same amount to small and large dogs and that the effect lasts for up to ten years, beyond that, if any of them were bitten by a rabid animal we would go to the vet and have preventive action, same on a human. I am suspect of the over-vaccination. And of the fact that a human can get intervention, so couldn't a dog? I think it could be challenged as an invasion of private property rights. People will say that people get bitten by dogs, but haw many people get bitten by dogs with any sign of rabies? Thoughts? I have had dogs for a few decades, and not one of them has been bitten by an animal, I live in the woods, and have cats and chickens that have been and lived. They now drop rabies pellets everywhere, but can't really trust the outcome. Will chicken rabies be next?

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