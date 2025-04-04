Before we get to the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapons — which infants are shockingly still being injected with — let us once again briefly revisit the deadly Pediatric Vaccination Schedule:

It’s not a Pediatric Vaccination Schedule—let’s call it what it really is: the Pediatric Poisoning Schedule. From birth, children are injected with a cocktail of foreign substances—aluminum, mercury, and dozens of antigenic proteins—at 2, 4, 6, and 12 months. By the time they turn 18, they’ve received 73 doses of 300+ antigens and nearly 12,000 mcg of aluminum. This isn’t about immunity—it’s about toxicity disguised as healthcare. Source

Some additional context:

To reiterate, not a single vaccine is safe or effective, not a one. Not a single doctor or “expert” is able to produce a single high quality RCT with placebo control group showing that any vaccine is necessary, safe or backs up any of BigPharma’s bogus claims, all but guaranteeing that children will most assuredly become lifetime patients…

By Greg Hunter

Dr. Betsy Eads was one of the courageous doctors that told people NOT to take the CV19 bioweapon vax from the very beginning of the Covid “plandemic.” Dr. Eads warned about extreme disease and death coming around the world because of the CV19 injections. She was right. Now, Dr. Eads is sounding the alarm that everybody, both vaxed and unvaxed, need treatment. Conservative personality Megan Kelly recently said she developed an “autoimmune disorder” after taking the CV19 vax. Some are calling the phenomenon VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). The NIH thinks there is something to autoimmune disorders from the CV19 vax. Dr. Eads explains, “It either leads to VAIDS or turbo-cancers if left untreated. I was on your show three or four years ago talking about this VAIDS or immune deficiency situation. Also, I talked about turbo-cancers. We are seeing more and more and worse and worse turbo-cancers, and we are five years out from the rollout of the CV19 vax. The morbidity and mortality of these people who took two shots and a booster is extremely high. . . . I think everybody should be treated, unvaxed or vaxed. You should be treated everyday until we come out with an adequate cure to prevent the mRNA, which is pumping out the spike protein. Until we have a cure for that or a mechanism to shut that off, everybody needs to be treated. I also think everybody needs to trust in God.”

People who did not get the CV19 injections can still get sick from the people who did get the injections. It’s called “shedding.” Dr. Eads says, “Doctors need to stand up and honor your oath and recognize that patients are coming in vaccine injured. We have to treat them. . . . We know in the early Pfizer studies that they did not want a husband and wife to have sexual relations because of the spike protein infecting the partner. That was in the original Pfizer documents. We know that is true, and we know shedding is true. It’s no longer controversial. We need to stop being divisive. We need to treat the (CV19) vaccinated and unvaccinated at this point. . . .You can shed spike protein to another family member. It is no longer a conspiracy theory.”

Dr. Eads points out there are a variety of diseases caused by the production of spike proteins from the CV19 vaccines such as all sorts of turbo-cancers, heart disease and autoimmune problems, to name a few. New research from Yale is showing the production of spike proteins two years after the CV19 bioweapon vax. This is why Dr. Eads says everyone needs treatment. Dr. Eads likes a variety of things to fight vax injuries that include, but are not limited to, Ivermectin, Nattokinase (2SG: to date there are no quality research studies showing Nattokinase does anything for spike protein detox) and Turmeric (2SG: curcumin is far more potent than Turmeric, and VIR-X is an excellent source of not just curcumin, but also quercetin, zinc, vitamin D, K2, etc.). She has a long list in her protocol to treat CV19 vaccine injuries.

There is much more in the 54-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 26-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads, DO, exposing growing problems of the CV19 injections. Dr. Eads goes into scientific detail why everyone needs treatment for the deadly effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax for 4.1.25.

The absolute best treatment for the deadly effects of the C19 slow kill bioweapon and associated shedding is the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

All vaccines must be avoided forever.

The weekend flash sale starts now, so please use code IVM20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, April 6th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

