Yesterday, the House overwhelmingly voted to release the Epstein files…

…hours later the Senate voted unanimously to release the records as well.

Of course, the issue now is what will a totally captured, conflicted and inept AG Pam Bondi actually disclose…

The release could very well look something like this:

While Thomas Massie’s bill imposes strict limitations on redactions, that does not mean Bondi will adhere to said limitations:

Which brings us to a much needed background on exactly who this pedo sex trafficker really was, who he worked for, and if he even committed this alleged suicide in a maximum security prison with 24 hour surveillance that suddenly glitched at the very moment of the hanging as the prison guards simultaneously decided to take naps at their stations….

Here are some of this Substack’s years-long Epstein coverage, which should serve as a suitable and somewhat controversial primer ahead of the imminent release:

The poll results with a robust sample size from the following article says it all:

And Whitney Webb’s most excellent deep dive tying JPMorgan CEO to MEGA Group and Mossad operative Leslie Wexner, the man who directly funded the pedo financier, and Epstein himself, entitled, The Rise of Jamie Dimon.

Developing…

Do NOT comply.

