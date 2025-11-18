The House just passed legislation paving the way for the Trump DOJ to release the late sex trafficker, pedo convict and Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein’s records.

This comes on the heels of President Trump flip-flopping two days ago on the Epstein release; to wit:

Associating Trump with Epstein is the very same playbook as the Russia Collusion Hoax:

The Democrats were desperate to somehow implicate Trump in this child sex tracking operation, but they miserably failed in their projections, and now find themselves in the crosshairs:

The usual radical Marxist apparatchiks are already being exposed:

Backfire indeed.

And let us not forget some of the dark forces that were handling Epstein:

Shaping geopolitical events, but on whose behalf?:

Additional context on the Intelligence-Industrial Complex working out of America, (while concurrently coordinating with the UK and Israel):

And to make matters even more convoluted:

Somehow it seems like the real victims will never receive justice, while the criminal sex deviants will skate once more.

Trump will now have no choice but to release these Epstein files, except that the FBI and CIA more than likely destroyed or removed much of the damning information:

Developing…

Do NOT comply.

