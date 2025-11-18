BREAKING: House Passes Bill To Release Epstein Files
The House just passed legislation paving the way for the Trump DOJ to release the late sex trafficker, pedo convict and Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein’s records.
This comes on the heels of President Trump flip-flopping two days ago on the Epstein release; to wit:
Associating Trump with Epstein is the very same playbook as the Russia Collusion Hoax:
The Democrats were desperate to somehow implicate Trump in this child sex tracking operation, but they miserably failed in their projections, and now find themselves in the crosshairs:
The usual radical Marxist apparatchiks are already being exposed:
Backfire indeed.
And let us not forget some of the dark forces that were handling Epstein:
Shaping geopolitical events, but on whose behalf?:
Additional context on the Intelligence-Industrial Complex working out of America, (while concurrently coordinating with the UK and Israel):
And to make matters even more convoluted:
Somehow it seems like the real victims will never receive justice, while the criminal sex deviants will skate once more.
Trump will now have no choice but to release these Epstein files, except that the FBI and CIA more than likely destroyed or removed much of the damning information:
Developing…
Do NOT comply.
If people fall for what they produce for the public, it'll make me ill. The released files will be redacted and targeted folks. Don't buy the BS spin they'll serve you up on this platter.
Speaker rinoRat Johnson will allow the "National Security" Bus to carry the rinoRat, democRat, NeoCon, Banksters, Global Corporists Elitists out of any Epstein Scrutiny while earning $$$$$ for his efforts.
District of Criminals is like the Vegas Casino, The House Always Wins, Comrades.