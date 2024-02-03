by The Vigilant Fox

Ivermectin is often recognized – 2nd to penicillin – for having the greatest impact on human health. Its discovery even won the Nobel Prize.

But the propagandists told you it was a “dangerous horse dewormer.” Now, why would they do such a thing?

Because ivermectin’s existence threatened a multi-hundred billion dollar vaccine enterprise. The COVID shots forced upon the world would not be able to exist if ivermectin was shown to be effective.

The Emergency Use Authorization states:

“For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”

So, they had to smear and discredit ivermectin.

And in doing so, Dr. Pierre Kory says, “that has caused millions of people to die around the world.”

Dr. Pierre Kory has written an entire book on this. It’s called War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

