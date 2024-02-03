Dr. Pierre Kory: The Smear Campaign Against Ivermectin Caused Millions to Die Around the World
Ivermectin is often recognized – 2nd to penicillin – for having the greatest impact on human health. Its discovery even won the Nobel Prize.
But the propagandists told you it was a “dangerous horse dewormer.” Now, why would they do such a thing?
Because ivermectin’s existence threatened a multi-hundred billion dollar vaccine enterprise. The COVID shots forced upon the world would not be able to exist if ivermectin was shown to be effective.
The Emergency Use Authorization states:
“For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”
So, they had to smear and discredit ivermectin.
And in doing so, Dr. Pierre Kory says, “that has caused millions of people to die around the world.”
Dr. Pierre Kory has written an entire book on this. It’s called War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic.
You can find it here.
More stories on ivermectin:
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Remember when Rolling Stone reported people were O.D.ing on horse paste and clogging up hospitals to the point that gun shot victims couldn't get treatment? 😂
I like many have had friends or relatives die from covid. We have seen studies that should have been done while the covid shots were demanded by government. Why didn't they do this? The narrow tunnel vision caused the deaths of many. No other answers or solutions to prevent or cure covid. They had their solution and saw no need for another. Who made this decision? It was a headlong rush to issue money as quickly as possible. The safety of Americans was far down the line. The catastrophic events that cost so many not just their lives but livelihood reputation and their ability to earn a living that cost so many to lose homes and marriages. The mental health of adults and children was clear, with just the suicides that shot up dramatically. Now that evidence has been exposed, do we see anyone held accountable? Zero prosecutions. We see instead debates to demand more facemasks and social distancing. Doubling down on the very things proven not to work. America's government no longer functions. it is now controlled by a few power hungry that will see you in jail if you oppose them. We now have seen that they can and will. Ruining more people's lives to increase their power. As I have become more active politicly and write emails that are never answered or addressed, I wonder what will happen to us. I no longer have the stamina or ability to physically attend meetings to ask questions. The last time I did, I was escorted out for asking a question they didn't like. I was told if I come back they would arrest me. In my 80 years, I have never witnessed such actions in a public meeting. I am not alone with such pressure applied to the people they should serve. It is time to take control. it is time we must retake control.---------- I, Grampa