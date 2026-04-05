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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Basic truths mean nothing to the drug pushers. Plaque is created by inflammation and not cholesterol. The 2017 NIH research paper called: Lifestyle Medicine: A Brief Review lays it out and is ignored by mainstream medicine. You make money treating the symptoms, not stopping the root cause. True of autism and many more conditions.

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ShastaBetty's avatar
ShastaBetty
3h

That’s not all they manufacture. I saw my back/SIJ doctor Thursday and when I read his notes I was appalled! Total lies!

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