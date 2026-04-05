Not only are the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” inducing prion-based diseases which are driving the explosion in premature Alzheimer’s and dementia cases…

…but other BigPharma “treatments” have also been responsible for the ongoing epidemic of cognitive diseases; to wit:

DOCTORS ARE LITERALLY MANUFACTURING ALZHEIMER’S



Statins shred the cholesterol that makes up 75% of your brain’s insulation.



Dr. Wallach: “Alzheimer’s is a PHYSICIAN-CAUSED disease”



Not ‘Old Age’.

Iatrogenic Genocide.

145% explosion in deaths. Source

Alzheimer’s disease is not just a disease caused by physicians, but it is also the consequence of a society conditioned and addicted to processed foods high in carbs and sugars that is also contributing to this widespread brain damage.

As this Substack has been researching and writing for many years now, there is a real cure for all of these physician-induced diseases…

…with the following representing the most cutting edge repurposed compound treatment approach:

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Creatine Monohydrate 4 x 500mg capsules every evening with dinner indefinitely

Do NOT comply.

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