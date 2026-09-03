2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Peter Denomy
Sep 3

Is there a revised prophylactic protocol?

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EHFoundation
Sep 3

Thanks for reminding US of best information to provide better health with appropriate products we need to know and use to arrest what we are being Attacked with in this Pagan Place for profits and elimination of we the sheeple. I'm struggling financially at 78 not receiving all my SSA I worked for., paid into for 65 years. I know I need these products I must pay for myself as Medicare Health Insurance will not pay for anything we actually need to survive the onslaught of what we are trying to Survive here in Slavelandia!

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