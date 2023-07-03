Now that “vaccine” uptake has plummeted not only for the PSYOP-19 injections, with around only 17% of the populace currently having subjected themselves to the bivalent offering, but even more encouraging is that more and more parents are flat out rejecting the ever expanding and increasingly harmful childhood schedule….

…we see that the entire “vaccine” narrative is now finally collapsing.

Below is an important Twitter thread from Jikkyleaks that goes granular on exactly how these C19 slow kill bioweapons always had negative efficacy, and the associated gaslighting and overt mendacity of these “experts” in their coverups:

The above Twitter thread literally eviscerates the entire PSYOP-19 narrative that these mRNA “vaccines” in any way prevented transmissibility.

It was all baffle with bullshit smoke and mirrors from start to finish:

They always knew what they were doing.

And they knew based on the animal studies that the probabilities for adverse events such as heart damage, clots, prion-based diseases, and turbo cancers were extremely high.

What makes this entire “vaccine” scheme that much more perverse is that BigPharma is now promising even more genetically modifying “vaccines” for all of their known C19 DEATHVAX™ adverse events, from myocarditis to cancer.

Now that the “vaccine” narrative has imploded, the Medical Industrial Complex is left with but one true cash cow; that is, cancer treatments. This represents their largest profit margin business model. Thanks to the childhood vaccine schedule, and especially the PSYOP-19 injections, the incidence of turbo cancers is going parabolic.

Further Proof That The DEATHVAX™ Causes Cancer 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · August 19, 2022 This substack has reviewed the mechanisms of the Modified mRNA spike protein and how it suppresses the p53 protein which is responsible for preventing cancers and tumor growth. The following variance against trend graphs for cancer and non-COVID “natural” death fully corroborate that these slow kill bioweapon injections are causing an unprecedented epid… Read full story

They always knew:

And they always knew that the dose determines the level of poisoning:

The fusogenic properties of the Spike Protein, which have become more evident and discussed, result in DNA DAMAGE. Additionally, tissues infected with the Spike Protein also show evidence of DNA damage.

In other words, one of the features (not a bug) of the DEATHVAX™ was always as a Tumor Promoter.

Luckily, just as the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their Medical Industrial Complex coconspirators come under ever increasing pressure for their Crimes Against Humanity, we have inexpensive cures for the very diseases that they have deployed against us; to wit:

Their goal is to discharge the untenable debt-supercycle while concurrently decarbonizing (i.e. depopulating) us from the face of the earth. That is the core operating system of the Great Reset and the UN’s Agenda 21 and 2030 Agenda.

They want you dead, which is precisely why you must make yourselves harder to kill.

And they are acutely aware that repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are actually safe and far more effective than anything they are pushing as both prophylaxis and cures for the environmental, dietary and medical harms that they have been deliberately perpetrating.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X