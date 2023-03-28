2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Just_Henry's avatar
Just_Henry
Mar 28, 2023

Did you know that the population of India routinely uses fenbendazole and has 1/3 the rate of cancer as the US? Now it is sudden death, soon, very soon, it will be longer, painful, suffering death. The cancers that result from the covid vaxxes are incubating and brewing now. All the preclinical research regarding how fenbendazole eradicates cancer is consistent with its effects in practice. Learn how to protect yourself and loved ones from cancer with fenbendazole, a safe, inexpensive, off patent, otc drug. So far it saved two people (make that THREE) close to me. Read the detailed Case Reports https://fenbendazole.substack.com its all free.

Breast, colon, prostate, glioma, kidney, lung, melanoma, bladder it doesn’t seem to matter, fenbendazole seems to eradicate them all. Case Reports in the queue are leukemia and renal.

Not selling a thing, not even subscriptions, just spreading the word.

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Jake
Mar 28, 2023

The most mind boggling and depressing fact out of all this is the majority of people still don’t get it. They still will not make the connection between the undeniable increase in excess mortality with the start of the vaccine death shots.

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