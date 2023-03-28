Ed Dowd released his latest DEATHVAX™ data, and it is quite grim. The below is most likely far too conservative:

Also, considering the underreporting factor (URF) is around 41, whereas a landmark Harvard study established that only 1% is actually reported to VAERS; thus, we can be certain that over time the damage (i.e. depopulation) will become exponential.

Turns out that eugenics is big business:

The full report:

Slow kill bioweapon multiplier effects in deed:

PSYOP-19 and the associated “vaccines” are a total reality inversion project, and despite the low bivalent booster uptake, three years into this mass induced fear scam the mass bio-suicide ritual rages on.

The One World Government and their technocratic puppets are hard at work killing you while making you believe that they are concerned about your health.

Do NOT comply.

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