BOMBSHELL: Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report
Ed Dowd released his latest DEATHVAX™ data, and it is quite grim. The below is most likely far too conservative:
Also, considering the underreporting factor (URF) is around 41, whereas a landmark Harvard study established that only 1% is actually reported to VAERS; thus, we can be certain that over time the damage (i.e. depopulation) will become exponential.
Turns out that eugenics is big business:
The full report:
Slow kill bioweapon multiplier effects in deed:
PSYOP-19 and the associated “vaccines” are a total reality inversion project, and despite the low bivalent booster uptake, three years into this mass induced fear scam the mass bio-suicide ritual rages on.
The One World Government and their technocratic puppets are hard at work killing you while making you believe that they are concerned about your health.
Do NOT comply.
Did you know that the population of India routinely uses fenbendazole and has 1/3 the rate of cancer as the US? Now it is sudden death, soon, very soon, it will be longer, painful, suffering death. The cancers that result from the covid vaxxes are incubating and brewing now. All the preclinical research regarding how fenbendazole eradicates cancer is consistent with its effects in practice. Learn how to protect yourself and loved ones from cancer with fenbendazole, a safe, inexpensive, off patent, otc drug. So far it saved two people (make that THREE) close to me. Read the detailed Case Reports https://fenbendazole.substack.com its all free.
Breast, colon, prostate, glioma, kidney, lung, melanoma, bladder it doesn’t seem to matter, fenbendazole seems to eradicate them all. Case Reports in the queue are leukemia and renal.
Not selling a thing, not even subscriptions, just spreading the word.
The most mind boggling and depressing fact out of all this is the majority of people still don’t get it. They still will not make the connection between the undeniable increase in excess mortality with the start of the vaccine death shots.