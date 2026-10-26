Since around the time of the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout various hospitals commenced with a clandestine criminal program whereby they would administer various vaccines to anesthetized children without any informed consent, or even parental consent.

A hospital in Colorado has been committing these crimes against humanity since 2020; to wit:

In 2023 this depopulation pediatric vaccination initiative was launched by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), with an increasing number of other hospitals following suit, and now a brave doctor has decided to expose this horrific practice of harming innocent and vulnerable children:

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT 🚨 American Medical Doctor in Chicago is blowing the whistle on a new practice that’s taking place



It’s called “close your eyes and immunize.” He says it’s becoming very common to vaccinate children when they go under anesthesia WITHOUT PARENT CONSENT often times because the parents are signing to do what’s best for the child under anesthesia, but doctors are now including vaccinations as necessary



Again, you take your child in for a surgery, sign the paper saying to do what’s best for your child, the hospitals are now using that consent to vaccinate your kids without your knowledge. Including with the COVID vaccine



“I'm a family doctor who practices in the suburbs and the city of Chicago. I wanted to offer some practical advice tonight to those of you who, like me, might be angry and very concerned about the news reports detailing the rise of what one hospital is calling, close your eyes, we'll immunize. This is a growing practice, perhaps pioneered at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but something that's been around longer than the powers that be would like us to know, where children are undergoing elective and emergency medical surgeries and being immunized while they're away from their parents in the operating room”



“Parents have often given consent unknowingly or under duress for these vaccinations to be performed. And one of the things that's clear from the reports is that informed consent, which should be one of the hallmarks of medical ethics and practice today, is rarely being provided to the extent that it should be”



“Flu shot seems to be the most popular thing to administer, but RSV, COVID, and some other things are now being administered without the parents knowing while their child is in the hospital. So imagine you take your child to the hospital because they have terrible belly pain. Turns out they have appendicitis and any of appendix taken out. You sign a form saying that the surgeon and the medical team can do whatever they think is necessary to help your child. You didn't know your child's getting a flu shot 15 minutes later before the first incision is made”



Okay this is CRIMINAL in my opinion so I did my own research and found out what states this is happening in,



Pennsylvania at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia . Official “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize” program running since 2023. It gave 2,054 influenza vaccine doses in the 2025–2026 season to children already under sedation anesthesia



Colorado at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Offers influenza vaccine under general anesthesia to eligible patients since 2020. More than 18,000 patients have received it. Additional vaccines are sometimes given at the request of a primary care clinician



Illinois at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and its ambulatory surgery centers. Offers flu shots under anesthesia for eligible patients age 6 months and older during scheduled surgeries and procedures



California at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center in Northern California. First KP facility in the region to offer flu shots to pediatric surgical patients ages 6 months–18 while under anesthesia for planned procedures Source

These are such outrageously immoral procedures that all of these hospitals, doctors and nurses must be charged and arrested, because poisoning children with gene altering “vaccines” and flu shots while under anesthesia carries potential risks that are completely unknown and unpredictable, including complications with limited ability to monitor for immediate allergic reactions while the child is unconscious:

BigPharma, the hospitals and many doctors are well aware that the legacy flu vaccines have negative efficacies of at least 27%…

…and the new mRNA flu vaccines are even worse…

…with not a single vaccine having a quality RCT with placebo-control precisely because there is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective or necessary…

…with hospital documents showing that these “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize” programs generating massive vaccination revenues: “Not only did no families pay out of pocket for the flu shot, we generated >$60,000 in revenue!”

In other words, the depopulation agenda is highly profitable.

There is also evidence that this willful iatrogenic scheme was being perpetrated even before the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, all the way back in 2016:

They called me a “conspiracy theorist” in 2016 for exposing this. In 2026, the hospitals are openly bragging about it.



I posted this nurse whistleblower video in 2016 and got called “fake news.”

Now Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia openly runs a program called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize” - giving flu shots to kids while they’re already under sedation or anesthesia for other procedures. They’ve delivered thousands of doses and are talking about expanding it.



Many hospital consent forms use vague language like “all medically necessary interventions” or “biogenics/biologics.” Sign that electronic pad without reading every word and you may have just authorized vaccines while you’re unconscious. You might not even know until you pull the records later.



Read the form. Write “NO VACCINES” and initial it. Get a paper copy. Tell every nurse and doctor.



They muted this on TikTok and scrubbed it from Facebook years ago. Good thing we can still share it here. Have a listen 👇 Source

In many ways modern day-hospitals are like murder factories or kill zones for profit, and this practice of injecting unconscious children is stunningly horrific.

A highly concerned anesthesiologist warned:

I’m a Board Certified anesthesiologist and have been in practice for 24 years. I just learned that the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where I trained has launched a program to increase flu vaccine uptake among children by vaccinating them while under anesthesia.



The program is called “Close your Eyes. We’ll Immunize”



This is stunningly irresponsible. Here’s why:



Anesthetists are extremely risk avoidant and endeavor to minimize patient exposure to anything which carries potential side effects. This is particularly true of pediatric patients who very often have never been exposed to anesthetic medications. We simply cannot know how an individual child will respond to these drugs for the first time.



Every single medication we administer during an operation can potentially trigger untoward or allergic responses. When this occurs our primary responsibility is to stabilize the patient. Our secondary responsibility is to identify the offending agent. There is absolutely no justification of introducing another agent, in this case a flu vaccine, which carries a risk of harm and contributes nothing to the success of the operation.



Some of the more common side effects of flu vaccines are fever (11-16%) and less commonly, a rash (1%). There is also an non-zero risk of severe allergic reactions and high-grade fevers which can develop over the course of minutes.



What if a child under anesthesia receives a vaccine and develops a rash and/or fever? Is it from the antibiotic that the surgeon requested? Is it from the narcotic? The anxiolytic? The barbiturate?



Anesthetic gases can also (rarely) trigger a life threatening response called Malignant Hyperthermia which commonly presents as a high fever. Without subsequent testing we cannot know which agent was responsible. Most commonly the testing is never done and the child’s record will forever reflect the possibility that some or all of the drugs which were used are responsible for their reaction. This makes future anesthetic care significantly more challenging and will require the use of alternatives which may not be necessary.



Advocating for a flu vaccine while a child is anesthetized reflects the pervasive yet inaccurate attitude among the medical establishment that vaccines are perfectly safe. I simply cannot believe that my mentors would have ever supported this initiative when I was a resident there. Close your eyes indeed. Source

And who knows how many DEATHVAX™ injections were given to unsuspecting adults and children alike at the height of the plandemic without their consent or knowledge:

In conclusion, this truly is criminal assault:

Do NOT comply.

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