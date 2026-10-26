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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
5d

Disgusting, evil and corrupt medics who are either financially rewarded for discretely poisoning our kids, or scared to blow a whistle on those who pay their wages.

They potentially commit murder by lethal mRNA injection (called a 'vaccine', by these criminals!)

Remember, this useless mRNA experimental injection is useless and more likely to cause more illnesses, diseases that the recipient experienced before the jab. Each jab multiplies the deterioration in resistance to diseases and illnesses.

Pfizer wanted 75 years to release Safety data for their mRNA poisons ('vaccines').

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!)

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SHug's avatar
SHug
5d

"The concern raised by whistleblowers is that by using these technical “terms of art” (“biosimilars” and “biogenics” are others) on consent forms, the legal requirement for disclosure is met—even when the patient has zero understanding of what he or she has ostensibly agreed to."

https://jennasside.rocks/p/when-avoid-hospitals-at-all-costs?

If you HAVE to go to the horror-spitals for any reason, print sign and take your "I DO NOT CONSENT FORM"

https://idonotconsentform.com/

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