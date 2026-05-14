2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Tom Childs's avatar
Tom Childs
1h

Fauci (the snake) has devoured many humans on behalf of his handler.

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RD's avatar
RD
3h

Not that Rand Paul et al would actually do anything of substance, but isn’t the statute of limitations up for Fauci. Plus, he has the fake pardon from cabbage patch.

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