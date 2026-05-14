Yesterday a CIA whistleblower publicly testified for the first time in front of a Senate panel that Dr. Anthony Fauci illicitly “influenced” intelligence analyses about the origins of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic in order to cover-up the CIA’s very own intel report which concluded that the plandemic origins were the result of a laboratory “accident” at the CCP’s Wuhan lab.

Of course, even the CIA’s initial findings were a cover-up as well, since the whole manufactured PSYOP-19 plandemic was a deliberate gain-of-function (GOF) release by Fauci & Co.’s and their CCP partners-in-crime, and had absolutely nothing to do with the laughably absurd claims of a zoonotic wet market viral outbreak.

The CIA was always closely working with the CCP, and various other coconspirators like Bill Gates and the C19 “vaccine” patent holders the DOD and Pentagon along with their BigPharma quisling assets in the lead up to this manufactured viral “emergency.”

Because once again all of the “conspiracy theories” have been irrefutably proven to be conspiracy facts.

After being subpoenaed by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which infuriated his own agency, 20-year CIA veteran and special operations officer James Erdman III testified that Dr. Fauci’s interference and manipulation was profound.

“Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional,” adding that then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) altered the CIA’s PSYOP-19 origins analyses by providing “a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health officials and scientists” to the US Intelligence Community (IC).

The irony of ironies here is that the CIA itself was involved in the GOF release, and were part of the EVENT 201 tabletop exercise months before the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various apparatchiks foisted PSYOP-19 on the world.

CIA Whistleblower testifies that Anthony Fauci’s role in the Covid 19 cover-up was intentional



He says the entire point was to enact emergency powers to authorization mRNA products being mandated



Read that again. Literally Crimes Against Humanity



You were their lab rats



“Public health policy would have been very different had the American public been made aware that a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an emergency use authorization mRNA products being mandated by the former administration.



Dr. Fauci's role in the cover-up was intentional. Dr. Fauci influenced the analytical process and findings by leveraging his position to ensure the IC consulted with a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health, health officials, and scientists”



What this means is it was always a lie to mandate vaccines to the entire planet and force everyone to get them. All for astronomical profits



This is a CIA whistleblower sworn testimony Source

Five out of six naive, captured and/or clueless CIA analysts concluded that PSYOP-19 was a lab leak:

20-YEAR CIA VETERAN CONFIRMS ANTHONY FAUCI AND THE CIA INTENTIONALLY COVERED UP COVID’S LAB ORIGIN



CIA analysts knew it in 2020 (5-1 vote).



They were literally prepping a public “lab leak” announcement in August 2021…



…until Fauci stepped in and BURIED it. Source

The entire opening statement is damning, to say the least:

BOMBSHELL: Here is the entire opening statement from CIA whistleblower James Erdman lll. He testifies that Dr. Fauci's role in the COVID cover-up was INTENTIONAL.



He stacked the intelligence community's analysis with conflicted scientists funded by NIAID who pushed the natural origin lie while obfuscating facts around a lab leak from Wuhan, China.



CIA managers retaliated against analysts who refused to go along with the middle-of-the-night rewrite that buried the lab leak conclusion.



Wow. Source

Which was all a setup for pushing the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as the real depopulation payload to their GOF viral release:

🚨 BOOM. Career CIA Operations Officer just testified under oath: The COVID lab leak was a deliberate COVER-UP, and Dr. Fauci was in the middle of it.



“I am a career CIA Operations officer… The Intelligence Community’s actions resulted in a cover-up.”



- IC leaders downplayed the lab leak on purpose.



- Fauci intentionally rigged the process by stacking the deck with his conflicted buddies, the same “Proximal Origin” clowns who pushed the natural origin lie.



- They knew it came from Wuhan. They hid it.



- That lie was used to ram through emergency use mandates on experimental shots while crushing anyone who told the truth.



Millions of lives destroyed. Trillions wasted. Small businesses gutted. Kids masked and isolated. All because the “experts” and deep state didn’t want to admit China cooked this thing up and Fauci helped cover their rear end. Source

As this Substack has been exposing for many years now, Dr. Fauci is perhaps the most prolific serial murderers in world history, and here are some of the many receipts proving that this eugenicist bioterrorist and public “servant” has been lying to the American public the entire time:

Here's Fauci in November of 2021, after even China admitted that the virus didn't come from a wet market, still arguing that Covid probably originated at a wet market. Source

Unsurprisingly, the CIA-run radical Marxist component of the CIA-run Uniparty did not partake in this hearing:

INFURIATING: Not a SINGLE SENATE DEMOCRAT showed up to the committee hearing with a CIA whistleblower EXPOSING the deep state COVID cover-up



Democrats are STILL partaking in the cover-up.



NEVER forget that Democrats hate you. Source

The time to arrest Dr. Fauci is long overdue:

Fauci MUST be prosecuted…



Senator Rand Paul: “Did he (Fauci) change the Scientific consensus on it being from a lab to a neutral position…by the CIA?”



CIA: “It was significantly influenced by Dr. Fauci by injecting himself into the Intelligence Community” Source

Do not hold your collective breaths:

Even though we now have incontrovertible evidence of bribery:

Senator Rand Paul just REVEALED Anthony Fauci BRIBED a scientist with a $9 million grant to switch his opinion on COVID starting in a lab to the natural origin theory.



“One author received a $9 million grant from Dr. Fauci’s own agency.”



“After he changed his opinion from the lab leak hypothesis on a private phone call to the natural origin theory publicly.”



“Dr. Fauci shaped the conclusions.”



“Dozens of times he referred to the idea that the pandemic originating in the lab was a conspiracy theory.”



“Some scientists on that call privately raised serious concerns about a laboratory origin.”



“Yet ironically, those same scientists later co-authored the Proximal Origin paper, which publicly dismissed the lab leak hypothesis.”



“These were not independent experts reaching a consensus.”



“They were part of the same machine designed to reach the same conclusion.”



@RandPaul Source

Whatever comes after conflicts of interest is the correct term for these egregious Crimes Against Humanity.

The timing of this CIA whistleblower’s testimony is most peculiar, because it came just two days after the statute of limitations ran out on prosecuting Dr. Fauci for perjury (but not mass murder)…

…but according to some in the know, justice will never be served:

NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene says “Nobody will be held accountable for Covid. Nobody”



“The [members of the] COVID Select Committee on Oversight... were all funded by the pharmaceutical companies”



“I requested over and over again we call Pfizer... I wanted them in front of us so we could question them about the vaccines. I was denied that request over and over again. They would never”



“I was so disappointed in that committee. It was filled with mostly doctors serving in Congress, all of them vaccinated. I think I was the only non-vaccinated member on that committee”



@FmrRepMTG @stkirsch @VacSafety Source

Or why “Biden’s” fraudulent autopen presidential pardon of Dr. Fauci was a blanket get of jail free card that must be nullified at once, and prosecutions must commence.

And let us not excuse Mister Operation Warp Speed (OWS) aka President Trump, who has remained dead silent on this CIA whistleblower’s bombshell testimony:

So we’ve gone from Trump doesn’t know where COVID came from and is racist for calling it the China Virus” to…



It came from a Tony Fauci funded lab in China but the info was removed during a 2am meeting to lie to the American people.



Got it?! Source

It is high time that Trump orders his DOJ to arrest Dr. Fauci & Co., or else this will never end.

And here is some important additional color on just how ruinous OWS really was, and continues to be so many years later:

🚨 Sen. Rand Paul just delivered an urgent call for Covid justice:



“Government secrecy cannot become government impunity.”



“Millions died.”



“Children lost years of learning.”



“Small businesses were destroyed.”



“Civil liberties were restricted.”



“Dissenting Americans were censored and smeared.”



“The government owes its people the evidence.”



“The cover-up is not just about protecting one research grant.”



“It’s about protecting an entire network of labs, grants, intermediaries, and bureaucratic architecture quietly engineered to outlast any moratorium, any congressional inquiry, and any election.”



“We owe every family harmed by this pandemic a government that does not hide behind secrecy, conflicts, and curated science when the stakes are life and death.”



“Starting today.”



@RandPaul @SenRandPaul Source

Not only is the CIA not contrite in having been caught aiding and abetting Dr. Fauci‘s cover-up, but they are complaining that one of their agents dared expose the sordid truth, labelling his testimony “political theater,” and blaming the committee for “acting in bad faith:”

Senator Ron Johnson to the CIA Director: “Looking forward to an apology”



Senator Johnson states that a CIA Spokesman says the Committee acted in ‘bad faith’ and called it ‘Political Theatre’…



“This is not political theatre…I have years and years and years of frustration” Source

The CIA needs to instead issue a public apology ahead of being shut down with extreme prejudice as the unconstitutional Federal spy agency that it is:

.@CIADirector , ICYMI. Looking forward to an apology from the CIA. Source

Liz Lyons should be perp walked out of her CIA office, along with every single other person behind the PSYOP-19 scamdemic ,and ongoing cover-ups.

Meanwhile, the only reason these very same NWO globopedo bioterrorist assets are readying their followup PSYOP-26 scamdemic…

…is because they were never brought to justice for all of their previous Crimes Against Humanity:

They are doing it again.

Do NOT comply.

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