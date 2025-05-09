It is important to appreciate that the surge in excess deaths due to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is far worse than what the various governments are now finally admitting; for example, the following infographic for U.S. deaths is, to the say the least, horrifyingly grim:

And yet, we may easily extrapolate as per the ultra-conservative under-reporting factor (URF) that VAIDS-induced iatrogenesis mortality is multiples more fatal than the claimed 600,0005 deaths by “vaccine.”

As this Substack has for many years been exposing, at the height of the scamdemic Canadian YoY excess mortality was 0.04%, which was identical to the previous two non-scamdemic years, but less than a year after the rollout of the C19 “vaccines” that number doubled to 0.08%; to wit:

With that in mind, and knowing full well that the real excess death numbers are magnitudes more terrifying than any official data, the wholly captured Canadian government is now starting to normalize the horror-show eugenics reality of what these depopulation “vaccines” have really perpetrated, with mortality trends only becoming ever more catastrophic.

An additional factoid proving just how badly the Canadian government has been captured by the NWO globopedo cabal is the CCP asset Dr. Theresa Tam, who was installed ahead of the scamdemic in order to broker clandestine backroom deals to ensure maximum death and destruction to all Canadian citizens:

And now for the ‘official’ Crimes Against Humanity slow-walked admissions…

Canada: Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Caused Surge in Mass Deaths

by Frank Bergman

The Canadian government has just made an explosive admission by revealing that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered a devastating surge in deaths among the general public.

The alarming admission was made in a report from the federal government’s Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

In a parliamentary response, the PHAC’s report reveals that deaths surged dramatically after each dose of the mRNA injections.

The report notes that mortality rates skyrocketed in individuals who were “boosted” with a third and fourth Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Citizens who received the so-called “boosters” suffered far higher mortality compared to the unvaccinated, the PHAC response reveals.

A parliamentary inquiry by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall posed several questions to the PHAC.

The questions were regarding delays and inconsistencies in Statistics Canada’s reporting on excess mortality data.

The inquiry also requested statistical information on COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from June 2022 to September 2022.

In response, PHAC informed MP Wagantall on September 16, 2024, that between June and August 2022, death rates surged among “boosted” citizens.

Deaths were dramatically higher in those who had received two, three, and four doses of Covid mRNA vaccines compared to the unvaccinated, the report revealed.

PHAC previously argued that as “vaccine” effectiveness waned, an increase in deaths among those who had received two doses (the primary series) was expected.

The agency insisted that it was expected, given that the majority of the population had been vaccinated with two doses.

However, only a small percentage of Canadians chose to receive a fourth dose.

In addition, the report notes that all-cause mortality rates surged, not “Covid deaths,” meaning the waning of the alleged protections from the “vaccines” would not impact the figures.

The fourth dose, or “booster” shot, was being offered during the time period of MP Wagantall’s request, making it impossible for PHAC to apply the same argument.

The data that PHAC provided in its response was for the period from June to September 2022.

Between June 13 and 27, 2022, the average weekly deaths were 23.3 among unvaccinated individuals, 73.3 among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose, and 144 among fully vaccinated individuals with two or more additional doses.

From July 4 to 18, 2022, unvaccinated deaths averaged 13 per week, compared to 63 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose and 20 deaths among those with two or more additional doses.

From July 25 to August 29, 2022, the average weekly deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 28.7, while deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose were 109.3.

Deaths among those with two or more additional doses averaged 46.3.

In examining the average over the two-and-a-half-month period, fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose (three doses) experienced the highest weekly death rate at 81.87.

This was followed by those with two or more additional doses (four or more doses) at 70.1.

The unvaccinated group had the lowest average, at 21.67, during the same period.

The findings come amid increasing warnings about surging deaths among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, a leading American epidemiologist has just gone public with the chilling results of a new study, revealing that Covid “vaccines” have now killed more people than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War combined.

The explosive warning was issued by McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

According to Hulcher, the number of Americans killed by Covid injections is now over 600,000.

As he explains in a new report, this figure has now surpassed the total number of U.S. deaths for the three major wars, which stands at 580,124.

“As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll breaches 600,000, we must stand in solemn solidarity and remembrance of the fallen, just as we have for those who fought and died in service to our country,” Hulscher writes on his Substack.

The McCullough Foundation also published a video detailing the findings.

The foundation’s founder, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, warns that the Covid shots killed “more people than the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, another major study has found that Covid “vaccines” have wiped a staggering three decades from the average life expectancy of those who received the injections.

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

This means the average life expectancy in Western nations has plunged by 29.6 to 30.71 years.

The good news is that the following synergistic protocol that cures (turbo) cancers may also attenuate overall "vaccine" damage, not limited to the attenuation of indefinite endogenous spike protein production, adverse events stemming from genetic modification due to the addition of SV40 promotor sequences, as well as the gamut of other VAIDS symptoms:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

