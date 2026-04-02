Trump has finally gotten around to firing the badly compromised and criminal Attorney General Pam Bondi.

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal titled, Trump Ousts Attorney General Pam Bondi:

President Trump has ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, ending a yearlong tenure atop the Justice Department marked by failed efforts to prosecute his favored targets and a view by the president and his advisers that she mismanaged the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Bondi presided over a turbulent period at the Justice Department, as she worked to make an agency that historically had operated independently of presidential influence deliver on Trump’s priorities. She took steps that his first-term attorneys general had refused to take, including attempting to prosecute his perceived enemies and hunting for evidence that he beat former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

As previously exposed by this Substack on numerous occasions, Bondi was a legal consultant for Pfizer while affiliated with the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza Maurer & Maynard, is quite literally owned by BigPharma, as well as having direct ties to various players in the Epstein NWO globopedo network; for example:

Bondi was even behind Trump issuing the glyphosate executive order shielding the German chemical corporation Bayer against various lawsuits:

Let us hope against hope that Bondi is replaced by a true America First AG that is not compromised by BigPharma, BigAgra or BigPedo.

Do NOT comply.

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