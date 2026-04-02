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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3dEdited

I think you are terrific, been reading your posts for a long time. But he fired her for absolutely none of your reasons. She did what she was hired to do, and now has outlived her usefulness.

He did it to buy time on the Epstein docs, to create a distraction; from his horrific poll numbers on the war, from the catastropic job numbers, from the fact he is about to send 50,000 plus soldiers to be slaughtered by1 million Iranian troops.

And from the fact that he is turning all of the US government systems over to Plaentier.

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D M's avatar
D M
3d

Trump put Pam Bondi in place at the DOJ to block all deep state prosecutions, and now he is protecting her from upcoming impeachment proceedings next year.

Trump also put swamp creature Susie Wiles in place at the White House to block all MAGA influencers from the White House.

Expect Susie to be leaving later this year so she can cash in from her White House contacts.

Trump SOLD OUT his voters.

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