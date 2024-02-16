This Substack had previously reported on the New Zealand slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” scandals…

…and the alleged insiders (not just politicians) avoiding said “vaccines” like the plague:

Today the New Zealand government was forced to release their DEATHVAX™ data, and it vindicates not just whistleblowers like Barry Young, but, also, everyone else that has been warning of these Modified mRNA poisons; the official NZ statistics thankfully include the unvaccinated as a kind of quasi control that irrefutably proves a. there was never any pandemic, and b. the “vaccines” are deliberate slow kill bioweapons, c. governments are still deliberately engaging in democide:

Official NZ stats may be found here.

The spreadsheet may be found here.

The OIA request for mortality by dose/month may be found here.

This is absolutely damning data.

Any government, agency, corporation, politrick, “expert,” etc. still in any way endorsing these “vaccines” is willfully committing Crimes Against Humanity; at this late stage in the game there is no alibi, excuse, plausible deniability, or pardon for anyone in any way promoting these slow kill bioweapons.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline