BREAKING: New Zealand Government Forced To Release Gross Mortality Data By DEATHVAX™ Dose Under Official Information Act Request
The courageous New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young has now been completely vindicated.
This Substack had previously reported on the New Zealand slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” scandals…
…and the alleged insiders (not just politicians) avoiding said “vaccines” like the plague:
Today the New Zealand government was forced to release their DEATHVAX™ data, and it vindicates not just whistleblowers like Barry Young, but, also, everyone else that has been warning of these Modified mRNA poisons; the official NZ statistics thankfully include the unvaccinated as a kind of quasi control that irrefutably proves a. there was never any pandemic, and b. the “vaccines” are deliberate slow kill bioweapons, c. governments are still deliberately engaging in democide:
Official NZ stats may be found here.
The spreadsheet may be found here.
The OIA request for mortality by dose/month may be found here.
This is absolutely damning data.
Any government, agency, corporation, politrick, “expert,” etc. still in any way endorsing these “vaccines” is willfully committing Crimes Against Humanity; at this late stage in the game there is no alibi, excuse, plausible deniability, or pardon for anyone in any way promoting these slow kill bioweapons.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Typo from previous article headline edited, and updated.
Line them up, and force inject them. They’ve committed a heinous crime against the public that entrusted them to ensure their safety. They need to be punished. These people taking bribes need to be dealt with in a very serious manner.