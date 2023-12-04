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Frank Deez's avatar
Frank Deez
Dec 4, 2023

Barry Young is an absolute hero and deserves any help we can provide him, is there a give send go set up for his legal defense?

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Certiorari's avatar
Certiorari
Dec 4, 2023

Brave guy. He probably knew he would be arrested but released the data anyway. These NZ politicians look even more like scumbags now.

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