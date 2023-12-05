2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Dec 5, 2023

Note: as per the above image that clearly stated it was not only 11k politicians, but, also, "members of the elite."

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
Dec 5, 2023

Release the names of all 11,000 NOW.

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