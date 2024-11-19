In case there is anyone left who for whatever reason still somehow believes that the COVID-19 Modified mRNA “vaccine” platform is anything but a slow kill bioweapon, then the following bombshell article should dispel all remaining notions of “Safe and Effective” and “Trust the Science” once and for all.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to-date, providing robust evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can cause death, has been officially republished following successful peer-review in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law: A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. This comes after unethical censorship on two occasions: first, removal from Preprints with the Lancet and later, withdrawal by Elsevier after publication in Forensic Science International.

Hulscher N, Alexander P E., Amerling R, Gessling H, Hodkinson R, Makis W et al. A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Nov 17; v5.2019-2024

Here’s what we found:

Background: The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, combined with a high number of adverse event reports, have led to concerns over possible mechanisms of injury including systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, Spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction, and carcinogenicity. The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis. Methods: We searched PubMed and ScienceDirect for all published autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023. All autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy studies that included COVID-19 vaccination as an antecedent exposure were included. Because the state of knowledge has advanced since the time of the original publications, three physicians independently reviewed each case and adjudicated whether or not COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death. Results: We initially identified 678 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one organ-restricted autopsy case (heart). The mean age of death was 70.4 years. The most implicated organ system among cases was the cardiovascular (49%), followed by hematological (17%), respiratory (11%), and multiple organ systems (7%). Three or more organ systems were affected in 21 cases. The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%). Conclusions: The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Further urgent investigation is required for the purpose of clarifying our findings.

Our study indicates that the COVID-19 injectable products must undergo an immediate Class I recall by the FDA to protect public safety. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines a Class I recall as: “A situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The censorship and retraction of studies that show COVID-19 mRNA injection harms is deeply concerning. First, this study was inappropriately removed from Preprints with the Lancet (SSRN). The paper was posted on the server on July 5th, 2023 and censored in less than 24 hours after receiving massive numbers of downloads and reads, "because the study's conclusions are not supported by the study methodology." However, the study initially satisfied SSRN screening criteria, which raises grave suspicions of censorship.

Then began the long process of submitting critical COVID-19 vaccine autopsy data to nearly 20 publications, facing repeated rejections without peer-review:

Approximately a year after our study was wiped from Preprints with the Lancet, on June 21st, 2024, the paper was published after successful peer-review in Forensic Science International:

On July 3rd, 2024, our study was the #1 trending research paper worldwide across all subject areas within the last 2 weeks according to the Observatory of International Research:

Thus, we can assume that scientists, physicians, and the public were eager to learn about critical post-mortem safety data regarding COVID-19 injections. Unfortunately, in a striking act of censorship, Elsevier and Forensic Science International withdrew the article on August 2nd, 2024 in flagrant violation of their own withdrawal policy and COPE guidelines. They left no traces behind, completely wiping our paper from the webpage.

Anonymous ‘members of the scientific community' declared that our study should not be published. A comprehensive rebuttal against the unfounded concerns was provided to the journal, which was concerningly rejected in accordance with two anonymous post-publication reviewers. Elsevier and Forensic Science International failed to follow the proper scientific discourse method of allowing debate in Letters to the Editor. This type of academic censorship poses a serious threat to the progress of scientific discovery. The republication of our autopsy study marks a significant setback for the Biopharmaceutical Complex and their Academic Publishing Cartel, signaling a pivotal victory for transparency and accountability in science.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Mortality will continue to rise, along with all of the other VAIDS-induced adverse events and symptoms; in other words, the data will only worsen over time as these deadly “vaccines” slow kill their genetically modified spike protein factory victims.

The following combination treatment strategy may very well be the best means of reversing and attenuating the damage caused by these poisonous injections:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

