Scandal-ridden Justin Trudeau has just announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader, but he has prorogued Parliament until March 24th, and will remain Prime Minister until a new “leader” is installed.

Here is the CCP and WEF apparatchik delivering a most pathetic resignation speech:

Additional context on how this WEF errand boy was selected and installed in Canada, and how more than half of his cabinet pledged their allegiance not the the people they pretended to serve, but, rather, to their technocratic globalist masters:

Not only was Trudeau a proud member of this Great Reset cult…

…but so too was his handler and the brains behind his neo-fascist government policies and their various treasonous agendas like “climate change,” confiscation dissident patriot’s bank accounts during the trucker protests, extortionate tax thievery, euthanasia depopulation schemes like MAIDS, etc. & etc. & etc.…

Prior to Trudeau’s hugely profitable scamdemic grifting, his greatest private sector achievements were a pastime of wearing blackface, working as a schoolteacher and sexually abusing women.

And then PSYOP-19 was foisted on the world, and Trudeau instantly made windfalls:

An article published by this Substack exposed much of Trudeau’s crimes against his citizenry…

…with perhaps one of the more damning facts:

Pfizer-BioNTech uses BC based Acuitas Therapeutics lipid nanoparticle technology. The Trudeau Foundation owns a 40% stake in Acuitas, through both direct ownership of shares and indirect ownership through shell companies.

Trudeau’s replacement will more than likely be another WEF asset in Pierre Poilievre, career politician (i.e. private sector less than zero) and leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Most of what you are about to read has been thoroughly scrubbed from the internet and various archives by Poilievre’s legal team, which also happens to be the Canadian government’s go-to law firm Goodman and Goodman.

Let us start with Poilievre’s WEF profile, which thanks to the Wayback Machine has been archived for posterity:

Poilievre is fully behind PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, having voted for the Paris Climate Agreement in the 1st session of the 42nd Parliament in 2017:

According to a devastating article from Beyond the Narrative entitled, Poilievre and the World Economic forum – NEW UPDATE, all of Poilievre’s choices for his Campaign Co-Chairs have direct and indirect ties to the WEF:

Now that we have established that despite his protestations and false claims, Poilievre is most definitely a WEF asset, let us review how he, just like Trudeau, made astronomical profits off the greatest crime in humanity; namely, the PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

As aforementioned, whereas Trudeau grifted off the lipid nanoparticle technology contained in the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” Poilievre and his wife enriched themselves from the fraudulent PCR testing component of “pandemic.”

It is important to appreciate that the following articles were all scrubbed from the internet, but this Substack managed to archive them all with a little help from some Canadian insiders.

In April of 2023, Poilievre claimed that this August 20 2021 article in the National Post was a ChatGPT fabrication:

OTTAWA — Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre is defending his wife’s work for a COVID-19 testing company under investigation by the federal government, stating she played no role in the company’s dealings with the government. Anaida Poilievre has been listed as the vice-president of business development and marketing for Switch Health since at least January, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company has landed several federal contracts to provide COVID-19 testing for travellers entering Canada. Switch Health is currently under investigation by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) over concerns about the quality of its services and possible conflicts of interest in its lobbying efforts. Poilievre said in a statement Friday that his wife has no involvement in the investigation. “She has no role in any contracts between Switch Health and the federal government,” Poilievre said. “She has not lobbied the government on behalf of the company, nor has she received any compensation or payment of any kind from Switch Health for her work or services.” Switch Health was awarded a contract by PHAC in February to provide COVID-19 testing at land-border crossings, and more recently it secured a contract with the agency for testing of international travellers arriving by air. The company has faced criticism over its fees, which can range from $40 to $200, depending on the location and type of test required. Some travellers have also complained of long waits and delays in receiving test results. Last month, the federal government announced it would provide free COVID-19 testing for returning travellers, starting Aug. 9. However, Switch Health’s contract with PHAC was extended on Aug. 10 to continue providing testing until Nov. 14. Poilievre said in his statement that his wife was recruited by the company after it had already won the PHAC contract for land-border testing. He added that she was not involved in the company’s initial application for the contract, nor was she aware of the government’s subsequent request for proposals for additional testing services. “She was hired by the company to work on their business-to-business sales and marketing strategy,” Poilievre said. Poilievre, who represents the Ontario riding of Carleton, has been critical of the federal government’s handling of COVID-19 border measures, including its decision to require testing for travellers entering the country. He has also accused the government of failing to do enough to crack down on foreign nationals who enter Canada by other means, such as by crossing the border illegally or flying on private jets. Poilievre said in his statement that he would recuse himself from any future discussions or decisions related to his wife’s work for Switch Health. “I will, however, continue to push the government to improve Canada’s COVID-19 border measures and to crack down on illegal entries into the country,” he said. With files from Ryan Tumilty

But it is important to appreciate that in March 2023, ChatGPT did not have the technological means to fabricate the cited report by The Canadian Press, so Poilievre was caught blatantly lying yet again in an attempt to whitewash his and his wife’s crimes.

The contracts that were “awarded” to Switch Health all derived their funding directly from Trudeau’s government; in other words, Poilievre and his wife were always working stealthily behind-the-scenes with Canada’s Liberal Party, and greatly enriching themselves from the PSYOP-19 scam well before 2020.

It is obvious that just like Trudeau, Poilievre was always in on this globalist bioterror power grab.

In a Canadian News Wire article entitled, Switch Health announces collaboration with Anven Biosciences to bring enhanced therapeutic and diagnostic capabilities to Canada for COVID-19, we have further corroboration that the Poilievres were engaged in RICO profiteering from the PSYOP-19 crimes against humanity:

Switch Health today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Anven Biosciences, a leader in next generation therapeutics and diagnostics for personalized medicine. In this collaboration, Anven and Switch Health are focused on developing a new class of artificial antibodies as molecular diagnostics to detect symptomatic and asymptomatic infections of SARS-CoV-2 that will provide faster, more convenient, and more accessible healthcare services to patients across Canada. This new cutting-edge approach enables robust, point of care tests that may be distributed and stored without refrigeration to support on-demand testing for a broad range of needs from small remote populations to high volume metropolitan scenarios.

The Poilievres were also in on the illicit and incessant COVID-19 testing of Canadians.

According to a Global News article entitled, Company behind COVID-19 border testing says medical professionals ‘always’ oversee testing, the government-funded company that Poilievre’s wife worked for engaged in willful misconduct:

Switch Health has faced complaints from travellers who say they’ve had to wait in quarantine longer than necessary due to delays in receiving test results. Five employees of Blast Marketing, a subcontractor hired by Switch Health, also told Global News they were asked to identify themselves as “nurses” while supervising COVID-19 tests over secure telehealth services, even though they have no qualifications to use this title.

The following is from a now scrubbed-from-the-internet Forbes article entitled, Canadian Politician Criticized For Lobbying For COVID-19 Testing Company, that was published on August 27, 2021:

Conservative Canadian MP Pierre Poilievre is being criticized for his connections to Switch Health, a company that has come under fire for charging high prices for COVID-19 tests required for travel to Canada, and for long wait times for results. Poilievre, who represents the Carleton electoral district in Ontario, lobbied on behalf of Switch Health and accepted campaign donations from the company, according to reports. The company has also been connected to Poilievre's wife, Anaida Polievere, who served as a director of Switch Health until April 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. Critics have called for an investigation into the connections between Poilievre, Switch Health, and the Canadian government's decision to use private companies for COVID-19 testing. Some have suggested that the government should have negotiated lower prices with the testing companies, rather than leaving travellers to pay high costs for mandatory tests. The issue of COVID-19 testing for travellers has been a contentious one in Canada, with concerns raised about wait times, high prices, and the involvement of politicians in the selection process for testing companies. Switch Health, which was awarded a contract to provide COVID-19 testing at Toronto's Pearson airport, has faced particular scrutiny over its pricing and wait times. The company charges $139 per test, plus taxes and additional fees, for travellers arriving at the airport, while some other testing companies charge less than half that amount. Switch Health's contract with the federal government for COVID-19 testing at Toronto's Pearson airport has been suspended pending an investigation into complaints about high prices and long wait times.

It is not too difficult to conclude that Poilievre and his wife were partners-in-crime with Trudeau and his WEF-installed cabinet, all while playing his part in the politrix Kabuki theater show and pretending to stand for conservative values and associated talking points.

Poilievre will be Trudeau’s replacement, but he is the same villainous and mendacious globalist asset, just with a conservative mask — this is the classic left vs. right, liberal vs. conservative, good vs. evil, Hegelian Dialectic dance that more and more people are finally seeing through.

Poilievre pretends to be for freedom and claims to have Canada’s best interests at heart, but he is nothing more than a careerist politician actor and globalist errand boy, albeit a more polished and devious version of the dopey installed Prime Minister he will soon be replacing.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

