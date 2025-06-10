While RFK Jr. still has not pulled with extreme prejudice the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon depopulation “vaccine” offerings, he did just now make some significant headway by firing all 17 members of the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) advisory panel that pushes deadly vaccines on Americans on behalf of their BigPharma handlers; to wit:

The cited CNBC article:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday said he is “retiring” all 17 members of a crucial government panel of vaccine advisors, a shocking step that could help to sow doubts about immunizations in the U.S. “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

What is truly shocking is that the entire vaccine schedule has not been paused yet, given that there is not a single vaccine that has a quality RCT trial and placebo control group showing efficacy and safety:

And what is also equally shocking is that the likes of Fauci and all of his coconspirators have yet to be rounded up in mass arrests, but we digress…

And just to reiterated how badly captured all of these illegitimate Federal government agencies really are:

Without conflicts of interest there would be no Federal government and its unconstitutional agencies, because the rot is the rule in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.

While on the surface this certainly appears to be extremely welcome MAHA news, the entire vaccine schedule must be banned outright, and mass arrests must commence now.

Do NOT comply.

