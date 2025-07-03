As if any additional evidence is required at this point further corroborating that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were always part of the greater NWO globopedo depopulation agenda, and yet we are now presented with a research compendium of over 700 peer-reviewed studies irrefutably confirming just how deadly this gene altering platform really is.

But first, let us go back all the way to December 6th, 2021, when this Substack cited a seminal ferret research study that proved just how dangerous this Modified mRNA technology always was, and why there was no way in the world that human trials could have ever commenced in good faith when every single animal trial ended in disaster:

Thanks to the criminally captured FDA and CDC, this depopulation platform of injections was fraudulently approved for “emergency” use authorization (EUA), which was the only way these poisons could have ever been injected into unsuspecting humans, thus altering the human genome of large swaths of global society, inducing mass VAIDS with the associated symptoms such as turbo cancers, premature Alzheimer’s Disease, surges in disabilities, excess deaths, and so on and so forth.

Also, all the way back in September of 2022 this Substack had warned about another incredibly dangerous byproduct of this mass culling “vaccine” program, and then updated it two years later; to wit;

And now we finally have the most comprehensive data dump of what is essentially a horror-show of evidence that is so terrifying that the average person would have a difficult time accepting the truth about what was perpetrated by these deranged democidal technocratic eugenicists.

Here are the main chapters in this must-read peer-reviewed research library entitled, COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" harms research collection:

I. Spike protein pathogenicity research library (n=375)

Originally part of the outer coat of the SARS-CoV2 virus, where it functions as a “key” to “unlock” (infect) cells, spike proteins are also produced in large amounts by the mRNA “vaccines,” triggering a short-lived immune response in the form of antibodies. However, a growing body of evidence has shown that the spike protein is harmful by itself, including over 370 peer-reviewed scientific papers collected in section I.

II. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA biodistribution studies (n=61)

In addition to the pathogenic characteristics of the spike protein antigen, over 60 peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that both the “vaccine” mRNA encoding for the spike protein antigen and the spike protein itself can penetrate distant tissues, causing systemic harms.

III. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA persistence studies (n=41)

Over 40 peer-reviewed studies confirm that “vaccine” mRNA and the resulting spike protein antigen persist in the tissues of human vaccine recipients and animal test subjects far longer than claimed by public health officials; viral spike proteins, resulting from natural infection, have been shown to persist even longer, bolstering concerns that the identical “vaccine” spike may also last longer than anticipated.

IV. Lipid nanoparticle toxicity and allergenicity studies (n=80)

80 peer-reviewed papers show that ionizable lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in the experimental mRNA injections are highly inflammatory on their own, including their polyethylene glycol (PEG) component, an established cause of anaphylaxis (an extreme allergic reaction).

V. COVID-19 “vaccine” immune imprinting library (n=140)

Immune imprinting, dubbed “original antigenic sin” by Thomas Francis Jr., occurs when memory B lymphocytes produced in response to an initial viral infection dominate subsequent responses to related viruses. 140 peer-reviewed papers suggest that COVID “vaccines” imprinted the immune systems of recipients through exposure to the “wild type” spike protein from the original Wuhan strain, shaping their response to subsequent variants in potentially harmful ways.

VI. SARS-CoV2 vaccine and viral variant research library (n=70)

In addition to the pathogenicity, distribution, and long persistence of the “vaccine” spike protein, this collection of 70 peer-reviewed papers suggests the “vaccines” applied strong selective pressure to the fast-mutating SARS-CoV2 virus, quickly giving rise to “vaccine”-resistant variants.

You may peruse all 700+ research citations here:

Mrna 'vaccine' Harms Research Collection V2 2.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Do NOT comply.

The JULY 4th SALE continues, so please use code PATRIOT20 for 20% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The JULY 4th SALE ends Sunday, July 6th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code PATRIOT20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X