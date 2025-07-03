2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The Wise Wolf
5h

Around the time of the COVID lockdowns, I had a YouTube channel with around 150,000 subscribers. I was getting millions of views every month and making enough money from it that I was able to retire early.

During a live stream, I started questioning the official narrative around the origins of the virus — asking my viewers what they thought about the possibility that it was a lab-made chimera from China, possibly released intentionally. Within ten minutes of expressing that skepticism, YouTube pulled my monetization, slapped me with two community strikes, and warned that one more would mean my entire channel gets deleted.

I contested their decision, providing peer-reviewed studies, white papers, and statements from leading virologists who supported the same conclusions I was drawing: that SARS-CoV-2 showed signs of being engineered, that major vaccine companies were already invested in mRNA platforms months before the virus emerged, and that creating three of the most advanced vaccines in under a year — while we still don't have one for HIV after 40 years — raised serious questions.

None of it mattered. My channel was algorithmically buried. Views plummeted from millions per month to just a few hundred within weeks. Subscribers began vanishing — hundreds of them emailed me saying they hadn’t unsubscribed, that notifications stopped showing up, and that YouTube was actively suppressing my content.

This isn’t just censorship — it’s control. YouTube is a gatekeeper for Big Tech, which is deeply intertwined with the globalist elite — the technocratic fascists who are pushing us toward a future where the majority of humanity is either eliminated or enslaved through digital tyranny.

At this point, if there isn’t an armed uprising when the system finally collapses, what’s left of humanity will be living under total surveillance, forced medical compliance, and economic servitude — all orchestrated by the same shadow elites who’ve been planning this for decades.

TexBritta
5h

Hey there. Can you contact me via message? I’m not sure why I cannot send you a private message, maybe it’s me…lol. Anyway, I received your sugar but also received another one yesterday. I’m not sure if I paid for the second one or not but can you please check your records and if you have not received payment, please send me a message and tell me what I need to do to pay for it. I ordered one and not sure why they sent me two but I’ll gladly keep it cause I’ll use it. Thx so much.

