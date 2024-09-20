The unelected deviant parasites that were deliberately chosen to enforce and architect the PSYOP-19 scamdemic response on the local levels are now finally being exposed.

One the most depraved malignant narcissists and sex addicts behind the draconian New York City lockdowns was Dr. Jay Varm, an utterly despicable human being. He conspired with the installed fraudster NYC mayor at the time Bill de Blasio aka Warren Wilhelm Jr. (who got on TV to bribe New Yorkers with “free” Shake Shack french fries for getting “vaccinated”) into destroying livelihoods and lives for what they all knew was a non-pandemic with an IFR (infection fatality rate) no worse than the seasonal flu. Dr. Jay Varm is also responsible in no small part for the murderous hospital protocols, as well as the prevention of early intervention treatments that actually work like Ivermectin in order to poison the maximum amount of New Yorkers with their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Dr. Jay Varm, de Blasio and current installed governor Hochul who this Substack previously worked to undermine…

…are ALL guilty of Crimes Against Humanity and must be prosecuted at once; in fact, Hochul and her radical Marxist administration are still diligently working to subvert all constitutional rights in the state of New York by pushing through illegal regulations as per:

Getting back to our sociopathic doctor:

BREAKING: Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic; Says New Yorkers Would Have Been “Pissed” If They Found Out Because He Was Running Entire Covid Response For City Dr. Jay Varma, Former Senior Advisor for Public Health, NYC Mayor’s Office: “I had to be kind of sneaky about it...I was running the entire Covid response for the city…we rented a hotel...we all took like, you know, molly[E*stasy/MDMA] … 8 to 10 of us were in a room...like just being naked with friends…” “We went to some like, underground dance party… underneath a bank on Wall Street… We were all rolling…” “This was not Covid-friendly.” “I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…” “The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.” Source

The real pandemic was democide, iatrocide and installed (“elected”) and unelected bioterrorist apparatchiks like Dr. Jay Varma executing a technocratic program of global depopulation.

After acquiring the undercover footage, Steven Crowder confronted our not-so-good doctor in a NYC café, and the exchange is absolutely MUST SEE for anyone who wants a sickening glimpse into the mind of a pathological liar with less than zero remorse responding to being completely outed for what truly amounts to Crimes Against Humanity and extraordinary hypocrisy:

Like a cornered rat, Dr. Jay Varma started pretending to be in possession of some kind of magical “vaccine” and mortality datasets that no one else could possibly ever be privy to; but just like Fauci et al., when the truth is overwhelmingly irrefutable they all short-circuit, become visibly frustrated, and abruptly end their interviews.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

