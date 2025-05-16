2nd Smartest Guy in the World

TodaysDystopian
4h

Good, he needs to be prosecuted for his role in the Russia hoax.

He attempted to overthrow an American President with the help of many who also must be prosecuted.

He began the lawfare, and it would be fitting if it ended with him.

GDH
4hEdited

Blue team repeatedly fails at framing Red team members with crimes. Red team fails to arrest known Blue team traitors. Perhaps the Red team is just the Blue team wearing the Red uniform. 💁🏻‍♂️

