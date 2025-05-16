Yesterday, criminally corrupt ex-FBI director James Comey casually shared his since-deleted X post calling for yet another assassination attempt on President Trump:

Rightly so, the outrage was instantaneous:

The investigation is already ongoing:

And just like the sniveling Deep State coward that he always was, and continues to be, Comey quickly backtracked with a stunningly low effort excuse:

What is most troubling is that Comey has not already been indicted, tried and imprisoned long ago for his string of blatant crimes and treason.

And just like the FBI along with the CIA and Mossad were always working with the NWO globopedo sex traffickers, so too was Comey’s own daughter running interference on the whole Epstein operation; to wit:

The Comey Crime Family has certainly been busy, but justice seems to be closing in fast, at least for the patriarch:

Let the mass arrests commence!

Do NOT comply.

